Over Half of Americans Approve US Missile Strikes on Syrian Airfield - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the survey, 57 percent of US citizens support the decision of President Donald Trump to conduct strikes against Syrian military targets with 36 percent disapproving it.

A third of Americans, however, does not support sending US ground troops to Syria, the poll showed. Thirty percent of respondents said they approve only US strikes, and 26 percent said there should be only US diplomatic talks and no further military action.

Moreover, the majority of US nationals believe Congress’ approval is necessary for any future military action in Syria.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident , saying it had never used chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country and will never do so.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

Under a Russian-US deal after the east Ghouta sarin gas incident in 2013, Damascus joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and agreed to destroy its stockpile under Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) oversight. In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.