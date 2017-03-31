Italian Cops to Chase Criminals in Their New Superfast Lambo

The Huracán, which means "hurricane" in Spanish, is the latest model of the luxury sports car manufacturer. With a top speed of 300 km/h and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, it will become the second Lambo to be put in the service of the country's police.

© AFP 2017/ Andreas SOLARO A picture shows the back of the new police's car Lamborghini "Huracan" during a press conference at the Interior Ministry "Viminale" in Rome, on March 30, 2017.

Besides day-to-day duties, the supercar will be also involved in saving lives. Just like its predecessor, the Lamborghini Gallardo, the Huracán will be used for emergency transfers of blood and organs needed at accident sites. The new car also features onboard recording equipment, a security camera and even a defibrillator.

"We are very proud to continue our collaboration with the police and to be able to contribute to bringing the forces of law and order closer to the people," said Lamborghini's chairman and CEO, Stefano Domenicali, during the presentation ceremony at the Interior Ministry in Rome.

© AFP 2017/ Andreas SOLARO Stefano Domenicali (R), Chief Executive Officer of Automobil Lamborghini, stands next to the new police's car Lamborghini "Huracan" during a press conference at the Interior Ministry "Viminale" in Rome, on March 30, 2017.

The Gallardo, which traveled 150,000 km while on service, is to be retired to the Police Car Museum in Rome.