Register
21:39 GMT +318 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Revelers of the Gavioes da Fiel samba school perform during the first night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 6, 2016

    The Dark Side of Brazil’s World-Famous Annual Carnival (PHOTOS)

    © AFP 2016/ NELSON ALMEIDA
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 27040

    The Carnival of Brazil is an annual Brazilian festival which is one of the most colorful and exciting festivals in the world. The costumes, rhythm and samba dances are a feast for the eyes of many. However, sadly there is a dark side to all the festivities as statistics show that cases of violence against women increase during the carnival days.

    The police reports show that cases of violence against women have increased by 174% since 2015 during the annual festival.

    There are some activists in Brazil who are trying to shed some light on this and one such person is Brazilian photographer Julliane Albuquerque. In an interview with Sputnik Brazil she spoke about this issue and how her photographs depict such violence against women.

    “I was inspired by incidents that take place in Rio, this is my city. My friends and I always doubt if we will attend a carnival here or outside the city. Harassment is always an important issue that we consider before we decide where to go and what clothes to wear. Harassment occurs throughout the year, but during carnival it is more than usual,” Albuquerque told Sputnik Brazil.

    Harassment bruises portrayed in glitter
    © Photo: Arquivo Pessoal/Julliane Albuquerque
    Harassment bruises portrayed in glitter

    She further said that during carnival the temperature outside is 40 degrees and if a man is without a shirt, his temperature also rises to 40 degrees and he starts to see short skirts on women as an open invitation.

    In 2016, violence against women grew by 174% since 2015
    © Photo: Arquivo Pessoal/Julliane Albuquerque
    In 2016, violence against women grew by 174% since 2015

    “This issue touches and inspires me during other times of the year also, but during carnival it really concerns me. This is where the inspiration to ask such questions comes from. I used glitter, serpentine and took pictures of the bruises; they were a symbol of violence against women. All of them are symbols of violence,” the artist said.

    According to Albuquerque violence is not only psychological but also physical and it is present in their culture.

    “I used glitter to symbolize violence that takes place during carnival,” the artist explained.

    Talking about how men behave during carnival, the artist said that a lot of them pull women by their arms and hair and “that is very aggressive.” If a guy wants to get noticed by a woman, he should ask her if it is okay to talk to her.

    Violence against women in Brazil
    © Photo: Arquivo Pessoal/Julliane Albuquerque
    Violence against women in Brazil

    “Women get worried and affected by this way more,” she said.

    Albuquerque concluded her interview by telling men to respect women. “A woman's body is not yours. Do not pull us or touch us. Be polite. Everyone will be happy. Let carnival be a holiday for all.”

    Female body belongs to a woman not the man
    © Photo: Arquivo Pessoal/Julliane Albuquerque
    Female body belongs to a woman not the man

    This year, Brazil is expecting 1.1 million foreign tourists to visit the annual Rio Carnival, held from February 24 to 28.

    Related:

    Brazil Deploys 9,000 Soldiers to Patrol Rio Amid Crime Wave, Protests
    Wife of Brazil’s Former Leader Lula da Silva Confirmed Dead
    Over 40 Deaths From Yellow Fever Confirmed in Brazil
    Beemageddon: Pesticides Kill Over 10 Million Pollinators in Brazil
    At Least 33 Inmates Killed in Most Recent Brazil Prison Uprising
    Tags:
    harrassment, women's rights, carnival, violence, interview, photographer, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok