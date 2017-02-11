Register
    Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, foreground left, at The Calling awards ceremony honoring Russia's best doctors at the Theater of Russian Army in Moscow. (File)

    Meet the World's Oldest Practicing Surgeon, 89-Year-Old Russian Woman (VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Astafyev
    Meet the doctor with one of the most impressive CVs ever! Alla Levushkina, 89, from the Russian city of Ryazan, is likely the oldest practicing surgeon in the world. She has 68 years of work experience under her belt and she isn’t retiring anytime soon.

    Levushkina still performs more than a hundred operations per year. She has received multiple awards for her hard work over the years. Despite receiving many offers to work elsewhere, she has remained in Ryazan at the same hospital.

    However, she did move a lot because she used to work in an aero-medical unit, treating troops and continued to do so till the age of 66.

    After working as a general surgeon for ten years, Levushkina studied to become a proctologist. In the 60s there was a lack of practitioners in that sphere and she was one of the pioneering specialists in the field.

    She recalls how her mother encouraged her to fly to Moscow and study in this field. Back then, her fellow doctors all joked about how her short height would help her to succeed in this particular field.

    “For me, the patients are never treated as a client, that’s why they prefer to see me,” Levushkina told online publication RG in an interview.

    Despite being a woman of science, she is religious and attends church.

    “I am a believer. But it did not come to me immediately. I was an atheist until the age of 62. My mother was very religious and the fact that I was atheist worried her. Then I met a priest — Father Peter, who for two years listened to my atheist nonsense and patiently explained everything to me,” the surgeon told RG.

    Levushkina said that kindness is a mighty thing. If a person looks at the world with kind eyes, they will feel wonderful. “As long as you give, as long as you love and you feel happy, you will live actively.”

      Despite being a woman of science, she is religious and attends church.
      --
      Such an ignorant sentence. Profound ignorance. Many of the world's greatest discoveries were by Christians and some globalist hater tries to portray Christians as idiots who reject facts.

      I haven't investigated every name on this list, but here is a place to start.
      en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Christians_in_science_and_technology

      The author may also experience growth by becoming aware of the brilliant minds within the Russian Orthodox Church. There are exceptions, of course, but these men are among the great and disciplined minds in the world. The author thinks Obama or Clinton have superior minds when compared to someone such as Putin? Really?
      www.pravmir.com
