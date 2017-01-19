Facebook Blocks Media Posts for RT Following Obama's Final Presser

Soon after RT had launched the Facebook live feed from the outgoing US President Obama's final press conference, the editors noticed that they could no longer post anything but text on their page.

The timing and duration of the ban mean that RT won't be able to broadcast President-elect Trump's inauguration live on their Facebook page.

@RT_com is still blocked from posting anything but text to #Facebook.

Thank You for all your supporthttps://t.co/pA30jROFS0 pic.twitter.com/zs9ueZ1SN5 — RT (@RT_com) January 19, 2017

Explaining the possible reason for the ban, RT wrote that Facebook erroneously assessed the live feed to be a copyright infringement.

The RT television network encompasses three 24/7 news channels broadcasting from Moscow in English, Arabic and Spanish in more than 100 countries around the globe. The network also comprises RT America and RT UK channels broadcasting from studios in Washington and London.

