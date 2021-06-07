Register
20:23 GMT07 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view as Tianwen-1 probe enters the orbit of Mars in this screen grab obtained from a video on February 12, 2021

    Photo: Chinese Space Agency’s Tianwen-1 Reveals Satellite Snapshots of Mars Lander’s Site

    © REUTERS / CHINA NATIONAL SPACE ADMINISTRAT
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082168171_0:360:2437:1730_1200x675_80_0_0_62cc3239b8414483d0bb54e2011a86bd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202106071083095023-photo-chinese-space-agencys-tianwen-1-reveals-satellite-snapshots-of-mars-landers-site/

    Earlier this year, three human spacecraft arrived in Mars orbit, two of which were national firsts: the United Arab Emirates’ Hope orbiter and China’s Tianwen-1 orbiter and lander. Another US lander, Perseverance, also arrived and brought a small helicopter to test flying about the thin Martian atmosphere.

    The China National Space Administration has released a new image on Monday, showing the location on the Martian surface where its Tianwen-1 probe landed last month.

    According to Xinhua News Agency, the photo was taken on June 2 by the Tianwen-1 orbiter and shows the part of Utopia Planitia, a vast, 3,300-kilometer-wide impact basin in Mars’ northern hemisphere surrounding where the probe’s lander set down on May 15.
    China National Space Administration
    A new image released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA), taken by a high-resolution camera installed on the orbiter of Tianwen-1 at 6 p.m. on June 2 (Beijing Time), shows the landing platform and the Zhurong Mars rover on the Martian surface. The CNSA on Monday released a new image taken by the Tianwen-1 probe, showing the country's first Mars rover and its landing platform on the red planet's surface.

    According to CNSA, the two bright spots in the top-right of the image are the Tianwen-1 landing platform, which had no specific name, and the Zhurong Mars rover. The three spacecraft are China’s first orbiter, lander and rover, respectively, to successfully arrive at the Red Planet.

    “The dark area surrounding the landing platform might be caused by the influence of the engine plume during landing. The symmetrical bright stripes in the north-south direction of the landing platform might be from fine dust when the landing platform emptied the remaining fuel after landing,” CNSA explained. “The bright spots in the center of the image are the back cover of the entry capsule and the parachute jettisoned during the landing. Another bright spot in the lower left of the image is the heat shield of the entry capsule.”

    The mission is aimed at studying the atmosphere, surface, geological characteristics, and features of the Red Planet's magnetic field. As of June 7, Zhurong has been on the Martian surface for 24 Martian days, which are about 40 minutes longer than Earth days. Its battery has approximately 90 days’ worth of power. 

    Related:

    Listen: NASA Captures Sounds of Ingenuity Chopper’s Fourth Flight on Mars
    China's Zhurong Mars Rover Descends From Platform to Begin Exploration, Manufacturer Says
    Russian Space Agency Chief Calls Musk's Plans for Regular Mars Flights 'Absurdity' and 'Fairy Tales'
    Tags:
    astronomy, Photos, Mars, China National Space Administration (CNSA), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse