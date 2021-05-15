China's Tianwen-1 Probe Touches Down on Mars in Historic First - Reports

China's Tianwen-1 probe has successfully touched down on the Red Planet, according to early, unconfirmed reports citing CNSA sources on Sina Weibo.
Reports of the event came hours after the Chinese space agency announced the tentative landing of the probe. The 5,000-kilogram (11,000-pound) spacecraft in question consists of an orbiter, deployable camera, lander and Mars rover Zhurong.
"Tianwen-1 probe has functioned normally since its successful launch on July 23rd, 2020," the CNSA said in a Friday morning statement.
At the time, officials slated the landing for some time between May 15 and May 19 (Beijing Time).
The Chinese space agency also noted the probe would likely land in Utopia Planitia: the Red Planet's largest recognized impact basin, with a diameter of around 3,300 kilometers (2050 miles).
