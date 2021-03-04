Register
13:49 GMT04 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Black Rock Desert volcanic field, near Flowell, Utah

    Strange Seismic Rumblings in Utah Reveal Volcanic Activity Lurking Below the Desert

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ktr101 / Black Rock Desert volcanic field, near Flowell, Utah
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082254434_0:71:1280:791_1200x675_80_0_0_0f8a01f00530a55976b636cd90e4eb10.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202103041082254734-strange-seismic-rumblings-in-utah-reveal-volcanic-activity-lurking-below-the-desert/

    Two earthquakes near Fillmore, Utah, in September 2018 and April 2019 measured 4.0 and 4.1 on the Richter scale, their sequences recorded by seismometers within the Utah Regional Seismic Network, which is focusing scientists' attention on the Black Rock Desert.

    Hidden below the vast arid expanses of Utah is an ancient volcanic complex that has been revealed to be a great deal more active than it might seem, according to scientists.

    According to a new study, two recent earthquakes near Fillmore in 2018 and 2019, measuring 4.0 and 4.1 on the Richter scale, while not indicative of tectonic activity, were echoes of the ancient Black Rock volcanic field in Utah's Sevier Desert. The two earthquake sequences were recorded by seismometers within the Utah Regional Seismic Network, as well as by instruments forming part of an experimental project called Utah FORGE.

    After analysis of the wave-forms was carried out, it became evident that these quakes were not the result of tectonic activity stemming from fault movements, that typically results in more seismic energy.

    ​Shallow signals had been emanating from depths less than 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) under the surface.

    "Our findings suggest that the system is still active and that the earthquakes were probably the result of fluid-related movement in the general area. The earthquakes could be the result of the fluid squeezing through rock or the result of deformation from fluid movement that stressed the surface faults,” seismologist Maria Mesimeri from the University of Utah, who has been studying the area, was quoted as saying by Phys.org.

    Accordingly, experts determined that the shallow earthquakes and volcano, active for over 6 million years, were connected.

    ​The finding of postdoctoral researcher Maria Mesimeri were recently published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

    Mesimeri added:

    "Seismic signals from these earthquakes were unusual and uncharacteristic for tectonic earthquakes, and we rule out the possibility of a mine collapse or explosion."

    Black Rock's last eruptive event dates back over 1,000 years, with the region's Ice Springs lava flows a picturesque testimony of those ancient events.

    When questioned whether the recent rumblings could serve as indicators of future eruptions, researchers allay concerns by claiming there is no evidence to currently support that.

    ​Still, the quakes serve as a reminder that Black Rock’s dormant volcano is not extinct.

    "The results showed us that we should give more attention to the Black Rock area… We need to improve seismic and volcanic monitoring in this area, so that we are aware of small changes that may occur," concluded Maria Mesimeri.

    Related:

    Indonesia's Sinabung Volcano Spews Nearly 3-Mile Ash Column Into Sky - Video
    'Could Blow in a Week': Scientist Warns Eruption of Supervolcanoes May Impact Life on Earth
    ‘The Year the World Ends’: Netizens Shaken as Idaho Earthquake Sparks Fears of Yellowstone Erupting
    Tags:
    Earthquake, earthquake, earthquake, Utah, Utah
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse