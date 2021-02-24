Lava Spews, Lighting Up Sicily's Sky: Eruption of Mount Etna, Europe's Highest Active Volcano

Ash and pumice fell on several villages huddled around the volcano, reaching as far as the town of Catania, which closed its international airport and grounded flights. There have been no reports of damage.
Etna, the largest active volcano in Europe, is under constant supervision of scientists. As a rule, its activity does not pose a danger to the population.
It is a part of a seismic active zone that lies along the border between the Eurasian and African tectonic plates. Mild volcanic tremors in its vicinity occur regularly.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see spewing lava flowing from Sicily's Mount Etna.
All comments
Show new comments (0)