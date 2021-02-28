Register
12:50 GMT28 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Himalayas

    Case Closed? Scientists Claim to Have Solved Mystery of India’s Lake of Skeletons

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107810/57/1078105772_0:0:3032:1706_1200x675_80_0_0_d0f9075e863178e61a2f58c4d2d3a16c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102281082211192-case-closed-scientists-claim-to-have-solved-mystery-of-indias-lake-of-skeletons/

    Located at the bottom of a slope on Trisul, one of the country’s highest mountains, the mystery lake (this is how authorities describe it in tourist guides) was reportedly discovered by a British ranger in 1942. Since then, it has captivated the attention of anthropologists as well as curious visitors.

    An international team of scientists claims to have solved the mystery of India’s lake of skeletons. For decades, researchers tried to figure out how the remains of hundreds of people ended up in a Himalayan lake. Who were these people and how did they die – these are questions that haunted scientists for a long time.

    One theory suggested that the remains belonged to an Indian King, his wife, and their attendants who died in a blizzard. Another theory suggests that the remains belonged to the victims of an epidemic. Still another theory claimed that a catastrophic incident that occurred during the 9th century killed a single group of people.

    A new study conducted by researchers from Germany, India, and the United States has disproved all those theories.

    Scientists say the deaths occurred at different times, with some individuals dying up to 1,000 years later than others.

    "It upends any explanations that involved a single catastrophic event that lead to their deaths. It is still not clear what happened at Roopkund Lake, but we can now be certain that the deaths of these individuals cannot be explained by a single event", Eadaoin Harney, the lead author of the study and doctoral student at Harvard University, told the BBC.

    Scientists say the most astonishing detail is that the people who met their end in the lake came from different places. One group of people had genetics similar to those now living in South Asia, while another group was "closely related" to people living in Europe, especially those residing on the Greek island of Crete.

    Those who came from South Asia do not appear to have come from the same population, the researchers said.

    "Some of them have ancestry that would be more common in groups from the north of the subcontinent, while others have ancestry that would be more common from more southern groups", said Eadaoin Harney.

    Although the study provides answers to many questions, some puzzles remain unsolved – how did these people die? No weapons were found at the lake and genetic studies have showed that there was no presence of a bacterial pathogen that could have meant the individuals suffered from diseases.

    Another question is what they were doing at the lake in India’s highest mountains – especially the group who resembled Europeans.

    "We are still searching for answers", said Ms Harney.

    Related:

    Thousands of Ancient Tombs Discovered in Xian, Home of Terracotta Army
    Archaeologists Discover Never-Before-Seen Four-Wheeled Chariot in Ancient City of Pompeii
    Tags:
    mystery, science, human skeletons, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse