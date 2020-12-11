Register
20:39 GMT11 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A sign directs travelers to the start of the 1947 UFO Crash Site Tours in Roswell, N.M., Tuesday, June 10, 1997. In Roswell, locals don't argue anymore about whether a space ship crashed nearby. They argue about whose ranch it landed on.

    Diary of Army Officer Could Provide New Details About Roswell 'UFO' Crash, Family Claims

    © REUTERS / ERIC DRAPER
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0b/1081432433_0:67:1984:1183_1200x675_80_0_0_7ca0e086ed56b3d2d2192f353de74fd4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012111081432416-diary-of-army-officer-could-provide-new-details-about-roswell-ufo-crash-family-claims/

    A recent investigation into the alleged alien contact experience has been sparked by the family of an army officer after they revealed he actually kept a diary of the events in 1947.

    A diary of Maj. Jesse Marcel, an intelligence officer, could shed light on the suspected UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico, Live Science reported on Friday.

    In July 1947, Marcel was tasked with supervising the wreck of a weird object that crashed in the desert near the Roswell Army Air Field. The RAAF issued a statement the next day, calling it a "flying disc", which was apparently perceived by many as a "flying saucer", sparking conspiracy theories about the existence of aliens that continue to surround the Roswell story up to the present.

    The RAAF retreated from its previous statement a day later, saying it was a weather balloon they discovered, and not a flying saucer. Newspapers also featured Marcel standing next to what appeared to be debris from a crashed weather balloon.

    New Revelations

    The Roswell story has drawn attention recently as Marcel's family said his diary from that period could contain new details regarding the crash, prompting an investigation by the History Channel.

    According to his family, the notes Marcel took are "encrypted". They claimed their grandfather was "ordered" by the government to deny what he really saw.

    "He was made to be the fall guy", one of his grandchildren told the Daily Mail newspaper. "He was the head of intelligence in Roswell, New Mexico, and followed his orders".

    The lead investigator on the project, ex-CIA operative Ben Smith, also referred to the mystery of the story, pointing out that "no other government in the world" would say they've found a saucer and the next day announce it was a false alarm. He hinted that Marcel's mental state could have changed after discovering the alleged saucer and said that an analysis of his personal diary could decrypt what he wrote in it. 

    "There are breaks in the journal that are not clear, but it could be a secret code", Smith said.

    Time reported in 1997 that Marcel once told an interviewer he believed that the wreck he inspected was "extraterrestrial".

    Tags:
    diary, investigation, intelligence, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse