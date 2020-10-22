Register
22 October 2020
    A sign of 5G is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020

    China to Lead Global 5G Rollout After Building 670,000 Base Stations Ahead of 2020 Target - Report

    © REUTERS / TINGSHU WANG
    China has met its annual construction target for 690,000 5G base stations in September, three months ahead of schedule, a high-level industry regulator said on Thursday.

    5G construction pace in China has picked up speed, allowing it to reach its annual target earlier than expected, Wen Ku, head of information and telecommunications development at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said.

    "China wants on build 5G networks at a pace that is moderately ahead of schedule, as the country is entering a lead-in period in 5G construction in the coming three years, " he explained as quoted by China Daily.

    The comments come roughly a year after Beijing launched its 5G rollout and commercialisation plans, leading to significant developments in the country's telecommunications industry.

    The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020
    © REUTERS / MICHELE TANTUSSI
    Gov't Slowdown 'Bigger Concern' In Global Telcom Industry Amid Huawei Row, COVID Crisis, Reports Say
    The efforts have allowed China to reach its position as a global leader in 5G, accounting for 70 percent of all 5G networks globally in 2020, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) wrote in a report.

    According to the document, several 5G smartphone launches from local companies, along with Chinese consumers, has boosted the nation's 5G demand. 5G adoption is also expected to grow to roughly 50 percent by 2025, it added.

    "To support this generational shift and drive consumer engagement, Chinese operators are expected to invest more than $180 billion between 2020 and 2025 in mobile capex, roughly 90% of which will be on 5G networks," it added.

    Global 5G Deployment Slowdown due to 5G Bans, US Trade War

    The news comes after a report found that the global 5G industry had slowed due to ongoing political wrangling over telecom approvals and auctions, stating they were a "bigger concern" than setbacks due to COVID-19.

    Following London's ban of Huawei 5G kit from UK networks up to 2027, numerous reports have also estimated losses to the British economy of up to £40bn and nearly £173bn in gross domestic product growth.

    The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020
    © REUTERS / MICHELE TANTUSSI
    Huawei Slams 'Unfair, Unacceptable' Ban From Swedish 5G Networks as US Tech War Campaign Intensifies
    Countries such as the UK, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and others have banned Huawei and ZTE equipment from their networks, leading to sharp criticisms from Beijing and company execs as well as major job cuts in the US and Australia.

    The ongoing trade war between the United States and China saw Huawei, ZTE and dozens of Chinese firms blacklisted by the US Department of Commerce, who cited alleged security risks, souring ties between Washington and Beijing to historic lows.

