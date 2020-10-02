Register
15:37 GMT02 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020

    Gov't Slowdown 'Bigger Concern' In Global Telcom Industry Amid Huawei Row, COVID Crisis, Reports Say

    © REUTERS / MICHELE TANTUSSI
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/01/1080632206_0:155:3072:1883_1200x675_80_0_0_4dc34c69fd6c4eaf28a2aaa2c5ee387d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202010021080641817-govt-slowdown-bigger-concern-in-global-telcom-industry-amid-huawei-row-covid-crisis-reports-say/

    Network spending in the second quarter may be "significantly worse" in several national markets, including the United States, where "muddled" overall network investment outlooks for the second half of 2020 are expected, a report said this week.

    Global telcos earned $446.3bn in the first quarter of 2020, down 2.2 percent from the same period last year, research on the global telecom industry revealed.

    An MTN Consulting LLC report said that shortfalls in revenues had increased capital expenditures (Capex) for global telcos slightly to 16.35 percent, up from 16.31 percent in fourth quarter last year.

    Mobile network phone masts are visible in front of St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    UK's Huawei 5G Ban To Cost Over £41bn, Gov't Urged To Reform Plans Amid COVID-19 Crisis - CPS Report
    Supply chain constraints related to the pandemic affected vendors assembling and shipping equipment more than telecos installing the kit, but government slowdowns in telecom approvals and auctions was "a bigger concern", it read.

    According to the research, many large telcos predicted COVID-19 to subside after second quarter, but added they would remain flexible in their 2020 Capex plans amid increasing market uncertainty.

    A second report from the consultancy noted that the global vendor industry saw telco year-on-year sales drop roughly 5.3 percent in second quarter this year, despite Huawei Technologies profits soaring "on the back of Chinese 5G builds".

    Profit growth in the sector was mainly due to "cost control", the report said, citing that a fall in employment head count from 5.21m staff to 5.11m.

    "COVID-19 remains prevalent in many countries, there is still a global recession underway, the shape of any recovery is unclear, and telcos really don’t want to spend more capex than they need to. Adoption of 5G took a pause in [Q1 2020] and most telcos still look at it cautiously pending verification of new business models. The combination of COVID-19 and Huawei’s problems have set back the global progression to 5G by at least a year," the report said.

    The findings come amid a report from the Centre for Policy Studies revealing that the UK government's decision to rip and replace Huawei kit from telecom networks would block access to up to 11m homes and cost the economy over £41bn.

    Huawei logo pictured outside its headquarters building in Reading, Britain, July 14, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Matthew Childs
    UK's Huawei 5G Network Ban May Cost Economy £18.2bn, £173bn In GDP As Britain Loses 5G Lead - Report
    A further report from research and analysis firm Assembly stated that the move would also delay Britain's 5G rollout by three years, costing £18.2bn and up to £173bn in gross domestic product growth, among others.

    Huawei also announced it would cut 1,000 jobs in Australia, as well as cancel a $100m AUD research and development investment after Canberra banned the firm from building national 5G infrastructure, citing alleged national security concerns.

    Turmoil for the world largest IT equipment provider comes amid the ongoing US trade war on China, where the Trump administration placed Huawei, ZTE and over 70 Chinese firms on a blacklist in May last year, citing alleged security concerns, souring ties between Washington and Beijing to historic lows in recent years.

    Huawei and ZTE were later designated national security threats by the US Federal Communications Commission, citing the firms' alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party and military, without providing evidence.

    Other Chinese firms such as TikTok owner ByteDance and WeChat owner Tencent Holdings have been targeted by US president Donald Trump in recent weeks, leading to fierce criticism from Beijing and respective company execs.

    Related:

    Trump Gov't Signs US-UK Strategic Pact on AI To Counter 'Repressive' China Amid Beijing's Tech Rise
    Beijing Could Block Nvidia-Arm Deal Over Future US Trade War Restrictions - Ex-Lenovo Chief Engineer
    5G Role Play: Nokia-BT Deal to Replace Huawei in UK 5G Networks Amid Gov't Ban, US-China Trade War
    UK's Huawei 5G Ban To Cost Over £41bn, Gov't Urged To Reform Plans Amid COVID-19 Crisis - CPS Report
    Tags:
    trade row, US-China trade war, 5g mobile internet, 5G network, 5g, industry, IT industry, telecommunications, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse