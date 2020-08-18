Register
13:29 GMT18 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Huawei Mobile World Congress 2019

    Huawei Smartphones Receive Major Upgrade With New Assistant, Payment System to Challenge Google Apps

    Huawei Technologies
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    3201
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/12/1080204610_0:312:3001:2000_1200x675_80_0_0_a691ff9802c5b5034797d5b720d234b8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202008181080203313-huawei-smartphones-receive-major-upgrade-with-new-assistant-payment-system-to-challenge-google-apps/

    The game-changing updates were released on old and new devices affected by restrictions from the ongoing US trade war on China to reduce dependence on Google Mobile Service programmes.

    Huawei Technologies has released numerous changes to its EMUI 10.1 operating system for smartphones and tablets, indicating a major shift from the Google ecosystem.

    People are seen inside a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing, China July 14, 2020
    © REUTERS / TINGSHU WANG
    Huawei Posts Screenshots of Android, Windows Replacement HarmonyOS Ahead of Conference in September
    The news follows the launch of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which has replaced Google Mobile Services (GMS) amid the United States trade war with China, which saw US president Donald Trump slap the Shenzhen-based company and over 70 others with restrictions to US technologies, including requiring licences for semiconductors, in May last year.

    The updates follow a teaser from the Chinese firm on its HarmonyOS, which will be revealed at the Huawei Developer Conference in September and aims to replace Windows and Android across all the company's devices.

    Sputnik takes a closer look at the latest changes to the Google ecosystem.

    • Huawei Assistant: The Red Dot award-winning replacement to Google Assistant lets users to swipe to the right from the home screen to access apps, settings and files as well as Microsoft or Squid News feeds, browser favourites, stock watching app TeleTrader as well as Huawei's native video and music apps, among many others.

    The successor to Petal Search, released in late June for the P40 Series smartphone, is now an integrated feature which allows users to directly install apps not listed on the AppGallery.

    • Huawei Music: A competitor to Google Music, Apple Music and music streaming apps such as Spotify, Deezer and Tidal and Amazon Unlimited, Huawei Music has made rapid advancements since its release in late March.

    It features an expansive collection of tunes from popular artists, and listeners can choose several equalisers and custom skins as well as download songs for offline listening and stream across other Huawei devices.

    • AppGallery: Huawei's answer to Google's Play Store and App Store is its AppGallery, which has seen a meteoric rise in popularity after new devices released after May last year lost access to GMS.

    The Chinese firm's AppGallery has seen a growing list of signatures, including Adidas, JD Sports, TikTok, Snapchat, Sky News, Sunday Times, Skyscanner, Bolt, Amazon, Deezer, Telegram, Booking.com, Trainline, Tinder and many others.

    • Curve Online Payment System: Curve is a London-based fintech company aimed at cross-platform compatibility with Android and Apple devices, allowing users to buy goods with near-field communication (NFC) contactless payments.

    Curve also features 1 percent cashback payments, travel insurance and even physical cards with payment masking for added security as well as smartwatch and Google, Apple and Samsung Pay integration, bringing all cards under one app.

    • HERE WeGo: Huawei's partnership with Nokia's Here Technologies has led to a direct competitor with Google and Apple Maps. Released in 2013 as Nokia Maps, it later shifted to Android in late 2014 and renamed Here WeGo in July 2016. It also provides real-time traffic data, turn-by-turn location and navigation as well as taxi and Uber services, among others.

    Related:

    Huawei Posts Screenshots of Android, Windows Replacement HarmonyOS Ahead of Conference in September
    Fab-ulous: Huawei Will Build 45nm Chipsets At New Fab Facilities To Secure Supply Lines In Trade War
    Huawei Bags Eight Red Dot Design Awards for Assistant TODAY Feature Despite US-China Trade Tensions
    Tags:
    Nokia, Google Maps, app, payment system, Apple, Microsoft, Google, smartphone, tech, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    When the Water Turns Black: World's Biggest Oil Spills
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse