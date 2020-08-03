Register
16:21 GMT03 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People are seen inside a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing, China July 14, 2020

    Huawei Posts Screenshots of Android, Windows Replacement HarmonyOS Ahead of Conference in September

    © REUTERS / TINGSHU WANG
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079880780_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_88ed44e0d84b88d42279c18ee5d698ef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202008031080046582-huawei-posts-screenshots-of-android-windows-replacement-harmonyos-ahead-of-conference-in-september-/

    Teaser photos of the upgraded alternative to Google and Microsoft were posted on the Chinese tech firm's social media following the platform's launch last autumn and amid a spike in tensions in the US trade war on China, which prompted the company to divest from US technologies.

    Huawei Technologies teased the Internet on Monday with fresh promo images of its Hongmeng operating system (OS), also known as HarmonyOS, ahead of the upcoming Huawei Developer Conference (HDC) 2020.

    The announcement was made on the Chinese tech giant's Weibo account, Huawei Central reported on Monday.

    Keyboard shortcuts were shown in images for the promo, including Ctrl+F and Ctrl+Shift+N, which will be used for Find and New Tab functions in the new operating system.

    Huawei also plans a major release at the event, with previous reports stating that the Chinese tech giant aims to launch Harmony 2.0 for new laptops as well as smartwatches and connected car interfaces.

    Further platforms are set to be implemented up to 2022, according to the report.

    The HDC 2020 will take place from 10 to 12 September at the company's Songshan Lake office. The Chinese firm will also announce the HarmonyOS update as well as updates on its EMUI 11 mobile interface, among others.

    The news comes after HarmonyOS launched in August last year in a bid to replace Google's Android and Microsoft Windows following measures passed by the Trump administration, which restricted access to updates from both software platforms.

    The Shenzhen-based firm also invested roughly £1.2bn in a research and development facility in Shanghai to build proprietary semiconductors and components after US tech firms restricted access to key technologies due to restrictions imposed by Washington in the ongoing US trade war with China. 

    A man and a child wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk past a 5G sign inside a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing, China July 14, 2020
    © REUTERS / TINGSHU WANG
    Huawei 9-Point Key Tech Strategy Aims to Deploy AI, 5G to Boost Post-COVID Economic Recovery - Exec
    But last year, company founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei warned that Huawei could switch its devices to the new operating system 'within days' if US firms restricted it from access to services.

    The company also launched the Huawei Mobile Services platform to replace Google Play as well as Map Kit to replace Google Maps, among others, to reduce dependence on US technologies in recent months.

    Washington extended a trade ban on Huawei, ZTE and over 70 Chinese firms in May a further year, and declared the former two national security threats, stating alleged close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and military, without going further in detail or providing evidence. Huawei and the Chinese government have repeatedly and sharply denied the claims.

    Related:

    US Sanctions 'Unjustified', Full Impact 'Uncertain', Top Huawei Execs Tell MPs at Committee Grilling
    Huawei 9-Point Key Tech Strategy Aims to Deploy AI, 5G to Boost Post-COVID Economic Recovery - Exec
    End Of The 'Golden Era': 5 Times UK-China Ties Have Soured Since The Cameron-Osborne Relations Thaw
    Huawei Nudges Out Samsung to Top Smartphone Market in Q2 Sales, Inks Multi-Year Deal With Qualcomm
    Tags:
    smartphones, laptops, Windows, Microsoft, Android, Google, operating system, US-China trade war, trade war, tech, Huawei, Hongmeng OS
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse