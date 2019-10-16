Register
20:54 GMT +316 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    No Limit: Huawei Sales See Strong Growth, Larger Global 5G Client Base Despite US Trade War on China

    © REUTERS / Michael Dalder
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe

    The announcement comes as Huawei strikes new partnerships worldwide amid President Trump's bid to block or limit access to US software and critical components, namely from tech companies such as Qualcomm, Broadcomm, Google, Microsoft and others, as well as placing the firm on a global entities list.

    Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies saw a 24 percent year-on-year spike in revenues in the first nine months of 2019, despite US president Donald Trump's efforts to block the company from growing its business, the company reported on Wednesday.

    Revenues were are 610.8bn yuan (£67.1bn) from January to September, with global smartphone shipments increasing 26 percent, or over 185m units, in the same period.

    The tech behemoth also sped up commercial deployments of its 5G networks globally, the company said, adding that over 60 commercial contracts for 5G have been signed with global carriers, as well as shipping over 400,000 5G massive MIMO active antenna units (AAUs) and a further 150,000 5G base stations worldwide.

    Over "700 cities, 228 Fortune Global 500 companies, and 58 Fortune Global 100 companies" had chosen Huawei as their partner for digital transformation by the end of Q3 2019, according to the press release.

    The news comes after Washington's trade war with Beijing intensified, with US officials placed Huawei, ZTE and roughly 70 other Chinese firms on an entities list in May and accused them of working with the Chinese government to spy on clients via backdoor technologies in its IT systems, sparking condemnation from Beijing.

    Countries Stand With Huawei Amid US-China Trade War

    Despite pressure from Washington to cull 5G trials with Huawei, countries around the world have continued supporting the Chinese firm's efforts to build their national networks.

    New Delhi has not yet taken a position on whether it will ban Huawei from joining 5G tests and has been engaging with Chinese officials to clarify the Chinese firm's position on 5G, according to Huawei India CEO Jay Chen.

    Other countries have ignored President Trump's threats to stop sharing intelligence if Huawei was allowed to build their 5G networks, with Germany omitting a clause in its draft version of new telecoms security measures banning it from building Germany's 5G infrastructure, according to Handelsblatt newspaper, which instead allows 5G network components to be sourced from "trusted suppliers" only, following pressure from the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    The developments comes after Huawei founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, said in October that despite temporary problems over access to Google services, the company would thrive in the long term.

    He told the Associated Press at the time: “When the entity list came out, they hoped Huawei would die. Not only did Huawei not die, it is doing even better.

    He also added that Android users could switch to Huawei's HarmonyOS operating system 'within days' should US companies shutter the Chinese tech giant from its services. The new OS could also catch up to Apple's macOS system in two to three year's time, the CEO said on Tuesday.

    Tensions between the two sides have eased after the White House granted export licences allowing US businesses to supply some components and materials just before talks between the two countries were set to take place in DC on Monday and Tuesday last week, according to the New York Times, but other reports revealed that Chinese deputy-level talks did not lead to progress on major issues.

    Huawei and the Chinese government have slammed all US allegations as false, with many other European countries following suit. The UK has considered allowing the Chinese firm to build non-critical components in its IT infrastructure and France has vowed to continue working with Huawei on its own 5G networks. But Australia, Japan, New Zealand and others have denied Huawei the opportunity to build their 5G networks, in line with Washington's requests.

    Related:

    Beijing Calls on US to Stop 'Unreasonable Pressure' on Chinese Companies, Including Huawei
    Huawei Faces 1 Million Cyberattacks Per Day, Company’s Vice President Reveals
    Germany to Open Its 5G Market to Huawei Despite US Pressure – Report
    Huawei Reasserts 'Backdoor Agreement' With India on Upcoming 5G Trials - Reports
    Tags:
    smartphones, US-China trade war, Donald Trump, 5g mobile internet, 5G, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bella Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.
    10 Most Beautiful Women According to British Plastic Surgeon
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse