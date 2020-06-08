Register
10:54 GMT08 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A scientist examines COVID-19 infected cells under a microscope during research for a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 20, 2020

    COVID-19 Vaccine Race: Finish Line

    © REUTERS / Anton Vaganov
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107941/28/1079412855_0:64:2947:1721_1200x675_80_0_0_aaf3cd3db6e4b910eb65f014c45820fd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202006081079553567-covid-19-vaccine-race-finish-line/

    The entire global community is aiming to create a vaccine against the coronavirus. What should the perfect vaccine be? What are the consequences of the anti-vaccination lobby?

    Scientists have discussed these and many other issues at an online meeting, organised by Russia’s Ministry of Higher Education and Science, the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Scientific Russia portal.

    Speed Factor 

    Scientific studies and mass measurements that have been carried out in Moscow have shown that only 12-12.5 percent of the population have antibodies to the coronavirus, and this is not enough to form herd immunity.

    A vaccine is needed that will provide the necessary pool of people with an immunological basis against the new coronavirus infection.  

    More than 150 organisations in various countries have announced they are working to create such a vaccine. More than 10 of them have confirmed they are carrying out preclinical trials and entering the clinical trials stage.

    “Given such a wide scope of work and the interest of all states, we are confident that a vaccine will be created in the near future”, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeev said.  

    He believes that the speed factor is important not only because a rapidly created vaccine will prevent an even greater global spread of the virus and help fight a second wave of the epidemic, but it is also a competitive factor for scientific-technological complexes in different states.

    Meanwhile, the WHO leadership has suggested that perhaps there wouldn’t be just one vaccine, but several, and they should be available to the whole world's population as soon as possible. 

    According to experts, Russia’s performance is quite decent: the country is developing various approaches to creating vaccines, there are many platforms; there are chains behind which there are real companies that have the potential to scale production.

    In Russia, eight candidate vaccines have already been registered at the clinical trials stage (two vector, two RNA, four inactivated, one subunit, one DNA).

    Currently, four main types of vaccines are being tested globally: based on the virus’ modified versions (antiviral vaccine), viral vector-based, protein-based, and nucleic acid vaccines (based on RNA and DNA).

    According to the WHO, scaling up the vaccine will be quite difficult, so it’s extremely important to fund as many different projects in this area as possible. Moreover, supplying the world with the vaccine will require the creation of new large production facilities.

    Safety Factor

    Vitaliy Zverev, RAS member and head of the Microbiology, Virology and Immunology Department at First Moscow State Medical University, has urged the medical and scientific community not to rush and be more careful in forecasting the timing of the vaccine.

    “We need to carefully study all vaccines for safety and efficacy. I’m scared by the statements that we can start mass vaccination in September. It’s absolutely impossible to do this within this time”, he said. In his opinion, each project has its advantages, but also its subtleties, which may not work, or even cause harm.

    “We’ve already seen such cases: we cannot get into a situation that, for example, happened when creating a dengue fever vaccine, when hundreds of people died in the last stages of clinical trials; we cannot get into the situation that happened to the rotavirus vaccine when there was intestinal invagination in children”, the scientist recalled. It is impossible that the very idea of vaccine prevention was subjected to the slightest doubt, he stressed.

    Meanwhile, Melita Vujnovic, the WHO’s special representative in Russia, recalled that any vaccine requires WHO prequalification. She encouraged all vaccine developers to become familiar with the prequalification process in advance.

    “Despite the fact that the vaccine is highly necessary, its safety profile and potential effectiveness are extremely important”, she said.

    “Spokes in the Wheels”

    According to the WHO's special representative, the “anti-vaccination lobby” is growing in the world.

    “It is everywhere. It is now fashionable to be a dissident, to be opposed to what seems to become 'from the centre'. The WHO has launched its website, and every day I get upset reading the comments saying that the vaccine will kill and cripple people. Although we all know that the vaccine is the main public health measure that has allowed the modern world to save the lives of children, reduce disability, and increase life expectancy. But it has somehow been forgotten. It seems that today the world is going a different way…” Melita Vujnovic noted. 

    Phials of an mRNA type vaccine candidate for the coronavirus disease
    © REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha
    ‘Cautiously Optimistic’: Anthony Fauci Says US May Have Millions of Vaccine Doses by Early 2021
    According to WHO experts, when developing a vaccination strategy, research is needed to understand the population’s behaviour.

    “The anti-vaccine lobby and fake news about the vaccine will be very harmful to any vaccination. We need to understand what bothers people, maintain a constant dialogue with health workers, provide detailed information about vaccines (how they are made, what their safety profile is, etc.). We will need to involve diversified experts and invest in raising awareness about how important vaccination is”, the WHO special representative stressed.
    Tags:
    scientists, Russia, vaccine, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse