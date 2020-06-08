Register
04:58 GMT08 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    US Air Force Kicks Off Competition for Potential Military Ops in Space, Promises Funding

    © AP Photo / Dave Kolpack
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107948/95/1079489565_0:24:3072:1752_1200x675_80_0_0_fced9eb94dc272dd5a22dbe4d274829a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202006081079551642-us-air-force-kicks-off-competition-for-potential-military-ops-in-space-promises-funding/

    In 2019, the United States created a new military branch called the Space Force to oversee the area as a potential theatre of war, and to "protect US and allied interests in space".

    The US Air Force Research Laboratory has announced an internal competition for new projects regarding potential military operations in space. Ideas about how to explore very low Earth orbits alongside offers to operate in the cislunar space between Earth and the Moon are being introduced amid the contest, which was announced amid "growing concerns about future competition" with potential adversaries.

    Head of the Space Vehicles Directorate Colonel Eric Felt spoke about the competition during a Space News webinar. He noted that he had four potential project teams and the winner could be announced in July to receive funding for demonstrations. 

    "The best payoff is coming from things that we're not currently doing in space today", Felt said during the webinar.

    He didn't reveal much about the four candidates, but did outline that one of them is working on possible uses of “vLEO”, or very Low Earth Orbits of around 200 to 300 kilometres above the Earth’s surface. The project may offer better technology for satellites to operate in those altitudes, since the propulsion systems they currently need to do that are heavy and expensive. 

    Another project involves working in the area between the Geosynchronous Orbit and the Moon, which is called cislunar space and is considered to be a future area of potential competition with China.

    "We in AFRL are working on technologies to expand space domain awareness above the GEO belt — so from the GEO belt all the way to the Moon and even a little bit beyond. It's what we call the xGEO, or the cislunar, area of operations. And as commercial people move there, and our adversaries move there, that becomes an area where we need to know what’s going on up there", Felt noted.

    Additionally, there is the so-called XVI project. It's goal is to test is to test placing a tactical data link (Link 16) in low Earth orbit that could potentially  expand connectivity across domains. At present, such connectivity isn't strong enough to be used in military communication in the GEO belt. A prototype of XVI could be tested next March, according to Felt.

    The flow of potential military projects in space comes as the US is actively engaging in a space race, with the latest achievement being SpaceX's successful launch of the first private spacecraft to the International Space Station. At the same time, Washington's potential rival, China, has announced its first mission to Mars and ambitions to place a space station on the Moon by 2022, after successfully landing a robotic rover on the dark side in January 2019.

    Related:

    'Questions to Heaven': China to Carry Out Its First Mission to Mars This Summer
    NASA Reveals Principles for 'Safe and Peaceful' Moon Exploration
    'A Big New Idea': Mars Had a Ring According to Scientists Studying the Red Planet's Smaller Moon
    Russia Wants to Unlock 4.5 Billion Year Old Secret by Gathering Soil Samples From Across the Moon
    Tags:
    Moon, air force, Space, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse