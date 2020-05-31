SpaceX DM-2 Crew Dragon Docks With International Space Station - Video

The DM-2 Crew Dragon is docking with the International Space Station (ISS) this Sunday, following a successful launch by NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
The original docking was expected to take place on 28 May but was called off less than 20 minutes before the craft's scheduled departure on Wednesday evening due to there being too much electricity in the atmosphere.
Yesterday's launch was the first crewed extraterrestrial mission from the United States in nine years, as NASA retired the shuttle fleet in 2011 and has relied on Russian spacecraft since then.
