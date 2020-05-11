Register
15:35 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cylinder Shaped Craft Filmed Over Monterey County, California, 7 May 2020

    Exploring Humanity During a Pandemic? Cigar-Shaped UFO-Like Object is Spotted Again in California

    © Blogger photo. YouTube/ The Hidden Underbelly 2.0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107927/12/1079271297_0:-1:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_9617bb67a9efabfa1c393d44f3696372.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202005111079271341-exploring-humanity-during-a-pandemic-cigar-shaped-ufo-like-object-is-spotted-again-in-california/

    The US, and especially California, has emerged as a hotspot of multiple sightings of mysterious cylindrical aircrafts, and UFO-hunters now believe that the new occurrences could be linked to elevated extra-terrestrial activity that has been going on around our planet during the coronavirus lockdown.

    A mysterious cigar-shaped object has once again been spotted in California’s daytime sky, with UFO enthusiasts claiming that its shape and movement suggest its pure extra-terrestrial nature.

    The video of the cryptic aircraft flying over Salinas, Monterey County on 7 May, was sent to mystery-hunters from The Hidden Underbelly 2.0, a YouTube channel. Its uploader suggested that the object had “no visible wings or windows” and its shape confirmed the fact that it was not a blimp.

    “In this footage, we have a silver, cylindrical object,” the channel’s narrator explained. “This object was filmed at 4.17 p.m. and we can just see it cruising over the horizon. The visibility is very good, there are no clouds to speak of – there is nothing in the way of this object.”

    Observers rushed to agree with the Hidden Underbelly enthusiast that the snake-like aircraft definitely could not be an airship due to the height and the speed at which it was flying.

    “No it definitely ain’t no blip [sic]. It looks like the tictac. They said it had a slight segment in the middle and it’s peanut shaped. Correct me if I’m wrong please,” one of the observers commented.

    “This could be an alien craft. They might feel safe to explore because this whole planet is under quarantine,” another viewer suggested, the statement that was echoed by some other UFO enthusiast who claimed that the aliens were now “getting ready” for something “bigger” to happen in the world and were watching for the new developments to unfold.

    Red Orbs UFOs Sightings From Virginia To Nevada
    © Photo : YouTube/@ The Hidden Underbelly 2.0
    'Are They Observing Us?': Mysterious Red Lights in Virginia and Nevada Prompt UFO Speculation
    Previously, similar sightings of cigar-shaped objects have been documented in California’s Mojave Desert and Los Angeles, as well some other US states, in the last couple of months.

    The new sighting has already captured the attention of more than 1,300 viewers, but it still seems unlikely to repeat the fate of this century’s most-speculated-about tic-tac videos, recently released by the Pentagon, which are believed to have captured “unidentified aerial phenomena” several times in the last two decades.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, aliens, California, United States, UFO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse