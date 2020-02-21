Register
13:34 GMT21 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Horned lark

    46,000 Year-Old Bird Discovered in Siberia Holds Secret to Ice Age Evolution

    © Photo : Love Dalén/twitter
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107837/17/1078371756.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202002211078371684--46000-year-old-bird-discovered-in-siberia-holds-secret-to-ice-age-evolution/

    Scientists have previously found carcasses and body parts from other animals trapped in the permafrost, such as wolves and mammoths, with the findings hailed as "priceless" as they allow for the retrieval of DNA and on occasion RNA, a nucleic acid present in all living cells.

    In a remarkable find, researchers have discovered an ancient bird frozen in the permafrost of Siberia dating to the last Ice Age.

    Reported in the journal Communications Biology, the discovery was made by a team of local fossil ivory hunters in the village of Belaya Gora in Yakutia, northern Russia.

    The find was passed on to scientists at the Centre for Palaeogenetics in Sweden, including Nicolas Dussex and Love Dalén from the Swedish Museum of Natural History, who carried out radiocarbon dating to reveal that the bird was alive approximately 44,000 to 49,000 years ago.

    The conditions of permafrost have preserved the bird incredibly well, complete with feathers, nails, skin, and soft tissue, as the sub-zero temperatures are low enough to rule out most bacterial and fungal growth, while not being cold enough to damage the tissues.
    Researchers believe this specimen might be the first-ever discovered frozen bird from the Ice Age.

    The remarkable condition of the find makes it priceless for scientists seeking to study the genetics of ancient animals, as the DNA extracted from the carcass showed the bird was a species of passerine known as a horned lark (Eremophila alpestris).

    The bird was most likely an ancestor of two different subspecies of horned lark that currently exist.

    One of these inhabits northern Russia, while the other can be found in the Mongolian steppe.

    "This finding implies that the climatic changes that took place at the end of the last Ice Age led to formation of new subspecies," Love Dalén was quoted by CNN as saying.

    The next stage of the research will involve sequencing the bird's entire genome, which will hopefully shed light on its relationship to present day subspecies and estimate the rate of evolutionary change in larks in Eurasia.

    "This in turn will open new opportunities to study the evolution of ice age fauna and understand their responses to climate change over the past 50-10 thousands of years ago," added Dussex.

    While the current discovery of an Ice Age bird is a first, previously, researchers have found numerous other ancient creatures trapped in permafrost.

    In 2019 the Centre for Palaeogenetics also studied the remains of a puppy that was discovered in the permafrost near the Indigirka River in Siberia.

    ​The ancient dog, which Dalén and Dussex are also studying, was also well-preserved despite being some 18,000 years old.

    Related:

    Timebomb: Thawing Permafrost Harbors Potential Catastrophic Threat to the World
    Mysterious Sulfur-Reeking Lake Emerges From Russian Permafrost (VIDEO)
    Scientists Find Amazingly Preserved 40,000-YO Baby Horse in Siberian Permafrost
    Tags:
    Permafrost
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse