Register
17:08 GMT +321 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cyberattack

    ‘Stops Hackers in Their Tracks’: World's First 'Uncrackable' Code Developed by Scientists

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/106920/78/1069207860.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201912211077703407-stops-hackers-in-their-tracks-worlds-first-uncrackable-code-developed-by-scientists/

    While current cryptographic techniques are believed to be still at least one step ahead of those seeking to decode them, scientists have been sounding the alarm, as all this could dramatically change in the not too distant future with the arrival of quantum computers.

    A team of scientists claim to have sensationally developed the world’s first “uncrackable” security system code, even capable of keeping the threat of quantum computers at bay.

    In their research, “Perfect secrecy cryptography via mixing of chaotic waves in irreversible time-varying silicon chips”, published in the scientific journal Nature Communications on 20 December, the University of St Andrews scientists, together with international partners are believed to have achieved “perfect secrecy” with their new technology.

    This has been achieved through developing a prototype silicon chip that uses the laws of nature, including chaos theory and the second law of thermodynamics. The cryptographic keys generated by the chip, are never stored and are not communicated with the message.

    The digital information is first stored as light, subsequently passes through the silicon chip’s structures that bend and refract the light, scrambling the information.

    First author, Professor Andrea di Falco of the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of St Andrews, said:

    “It’s the equivalent of standing talking to someone using two paper-cups attached by string. If you scrunched up the cups when speaking it would mask the sound, but each time it would be scrunched differently so it could never be hacked.”

    Thus, traditional methods of encryption hacking are rendered irrelevant, claim the scientists, as there is no software or code to manipulate.

    What’s more, it is also touted as being able to overcome the threat of quantum computers and can do so using existing communication networks.

    Although true quantum computers are still a long way off, security experts have been voicing concerns that cyber-terrorists might be already storing information for hacking once quantum computing becomes a reality.

    “With the advent of more powerful and quantum computers, all current encryptions will be broken in a very short time, exposing the privacy of our present and, more importantly, past communications,” said leader of the study, Dr Andrea Fratalocchi, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, in Saudi Arabia.

    The breakthrough technology, claim the scientists, would stop hackers in their tracks.

    “This system is the practical solution the cybersecurity sector has been waiting for since the perfect secrecy theoretical proof in 1917 by Gilbert Vernam,” Dr. Al Cruz, founder of the Centre for Unconventional Processes of Sciences (CUP Sciences) in California, and co-author of the study said.

    Summarizing the research as potentially capable of revolutionizing communications privacy, Dr. Cruz said:

    “We’re obviously very excited to finally be able to talk about the work,” Dr. Cruz says, “and now that we are out of the lab, the next phase is to engage with partners to help us explore the commercial possibilities.”

    Related:

    Hack Job? UK Home Office App Roasted for Loopholes, But Experts Dig Deeper Into Vulnerability Claims
    US Authorities Arrest Minor Allegedly Aligned With Group That Hacked Jack Dorsey
    US Sanctions 'Evil Corp' over $100 Million Hack
    Turkish Cybercriminals Hack ATMs of Indians, Steal Millions of Rupees - Police
    Tags:
    Encryption, encryption, quantum, quantum computers, cryptography, Hacking, hacking
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Guadeloupe Clemence Botino performs on stage during the Miss France 2020 beauty contest in Marseille, on 14 December 2019. Botino has been crowned Miss France 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 December
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse