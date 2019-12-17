Twitter Down in Europe, Japan, and US - Reports

DownDetector reports that Twitter has been experiencing issues since 10:10 a.m. EST (15:10 GMT).

Social media users from Europe, Japan, and the United States are reporting problems with Twitter, the website DownDetector said.

Some 57 percent of users are reporting encountering problems with the website, while 31 percent are having issues with the platform’s iPhone or iPad apps, and about 11 percent say they are experiencing problems with the Android app, according to DownDetector.

© Photo : OpenStreetMap contributors/screenshot Twitter outage map

Netizens have shared their feelings about the issues with the popular social platform.

I thought I got suspended but it’s just twitter going down omg pic.twitter.com/elBanyzXGT — Ben 🧡 (@DaylightLoverz) December 17, 2019

How can I complain that Twitter is down if twitter is down. #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/0WxKYMmkVM — Kitten_Sushi | Twitch Artist and cutie patootie (@KittenSushi1) December 17, 2019

All of us coming back after #Twitter was down. pic.twitter.com/TLZJMp3s5o — John (Sad Browns Fan) (@JohnHillbery) December 17, 2019

​​MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW