Register
16:03 GMT +326 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Black hole

    Black Holes ‘Cooking Their Galaxies Alive’ Possibly Spied in New Study

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images//107692/61/1076926121.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201911261077406884-black-holes-cooking-their-galaxies-alive-possibly-spied-in-new-study/

    Hot gas swirls at the core of massive galaxy clusters, filling the space between stars and galaxies, with astrophysicists having long puzzled over why it stays so hot. Models suggest it should lose energy in a "catastrophic cooling" process that, intriguingly, never happens.

    Supermassive black holes known by science to be at the core of galaxies may be generating hot, turbulent waves of gas throughout the cosmos, and thus preventing galaxy clusters from dying in just a few billion years, claims a study published to the arXiv database on 18 November and yet to be peer reviewed.

    For the first time, a team of astrophysicists believe they've caught a glimpse of that turbulence in action.

    Hot gas swirls at the core of huge galaxy clusters. Science has been seeking an explanation for how it retains its heat.

    Simple models suggest the gas should lose energy, with gravity starting to bind the cloud together into stars within about a billion years of it forming.

    In turn, the stars would burn out, and the galaxy would die in what is referred to as a "catastrophic cooling". However, this does not occur.

    Back in 2005, a team of researchers found a partial explanation for this, as they discovered bubbles forming within those dense gas clouds, some as large as the Milky Way.

    These giant bubbles were moving away from the supermassive black holes at the centers, and in turn, the study claimed, seemed to prevent catastrophic cooling.

    Artist impression shows the path of the star S2 as it passes close to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy
    © AP Photo / M. Kornmesser/ESO via AP
    Artist impression shows the path of the star S2 as it passes close to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

    But this left open the question of how all that energy transfers into the gas around the bubbles.

    In the new paper, researchers registered evidence of turbulence around the bubbles: swirls and eddies, that spin off smaller swirls and eddies, etc.

    According to the theory, overtime, the chaotic movement reaches microscopic level and dissipates as heat.

    “You can picture the bubble as a spoon that's stirring the hot tea," lead author of the study Yuan Li, an astrophysicist at the University of California, Berkeley, is quoted by Live Science as saying.

    The turbulence was spotted by Li and her co-authors in data already available from the galaxy clusters Perseus, Abell 2597 and Virgo.
    Filaments of cooler gas thread through the clouds at the centres of those galaxies, according to Li.

    Monster Galaxy at the Heart of Perseus Cluster (NASA, Chandra, 08/20/08)
    © Flickr /
    Monster Galaxy at the Heart of Perseus Cluster (NASA, Chandra, 08/20/08)

    This high-resolution data allowed the team to chart the direction and of the gas and its speed at each point.

    The resulting “heat map” offered proof of a clear pattern of turbulence.

    "In a turbulence mode there's big eddies making little eddies making even smaller eddies. You've got a beautiful cascade," Li said.

    The "beautiful cascade" appeared to show up in each galaxy cluster's centre.

    "I didn't expect that, no one expected that," she said.

    Brian McNamara, lead author of the paper mentioned previously and published in 2005 in Nature, who first suggested the bubbles might be warming these gases, has reservations about the new findings. He applauds the research as fascinating, but says:

    "It's not conclusive to my mind. I'm not completely convinced."

    A labeled still from the animation details different parts of a black hole's anatomy
    © Photo : Jeremy Schnittman/NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
    A labeled still from the animation details different parts of a black hole's anatomy

    Live Science quotes McNamara, chair of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Canada's University of Waterloo, as saying the cascades Li and the team discovered don't quite match what one should expect from turbulence alone, suggesting other effects could be at work.

    McNamara also pointed out that some theorists suspect turbulence may actually cool the gas more than it heats it.

    Conceding that the study is a good paper with lots of good researchers involved, he summarised:

    "I just think there's more work to be done."

     

    Related:

    New Study Reveals Possible Mysterious New Kind of Black Hole
    Scientists' Hunt for a New Breed of Black Holes Poised to Reveal 'Which Stars Explode'
    Scientist Sets Up ‘Collision Calculator’ to Describe What Black Hole Can Do to Earth
    Why an Artificial Black Hole Won’t Swallow the World: Truth and Myths About CERN
    Tags:
    galaxy clusters, supermassive black hole, black holes, black hole
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse