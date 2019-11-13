Register
17:27 GMT +313 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bees

    'Unnoticed Apocalypse': Dying Insects Put Humankind's Existence at Risk

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    130
    Subscribe

    The analysis conducted by Professor David Goulson, one of Britain’s leading ecologists says that 50 percent of insects have perished since 1970 as a result of habitat loss and the heavy use of pesticides. Goulson notes that this number could be even higher.

    A new scientific report warns that if we don’t stop extinction and decline in the population of insects it would pose catastrophic consequences to all forms of life on Earth. Three quarters of crop types grown by humans are pollinated by insects, we wouldn’t be able to feed ourselves if they disappear.

    The research for the Wildlife Trusts, which has a particular focus on the United Kingdom, says 41 percent of insect species are threatened with extinction. Twenty-three bee and wasp species have died out in the United Kingdom since 1850, the report said, while the number of butterflies that specialise in particular habitats have declined by 77 percent. The research сites another scientific review conducted by an Australian entomologist, who stressed humans are witnessing the largest extinction event since the late Permian.

    “This unnoticed apocalypse should set alarms ringing. We have put at risk some of the fundamental building blocks of life, said Gary Mantle”, said chief executive of the Wiltshire Wildlife Trust.

    Causes of Decline and Extinction

    Habitat loss caused by land clearance, increased use of pesticides, and climate change are behind the extinction of insect species and the decline in their population. Professor Goulson says 98 percent of wildflower meadows and 50 percent of ancient woodlands have disappeared in Britain since 1950, while the use of pesticides has doubled in the last 25 years. Even a tiny dose of chemicals can have a nearly lethal effect on insect behaviour. With regard to climate change, the report shows that the ranges of some insects have started to shift in response to the changes and there is evidence that some pollinating insects appear at a different time than their host plants.

    Impact on all Life Forms

    The research notes that much of the world’s attention has been focused on other animals although insects “are far more important for the functioning of ecosystems” with their decline and extinction posing catastrophic consequences to all forms of life. They act as pollinators, food for other species, nutrient cycling, and are responsible for pest control and decomposition. Between 1967 and 2016, the population of the spotted flycatcher fell by 93 percent in Britain.

    "It really worries me to hear people say we need more long-term studies to be sure. That would be great, but we can’t wait another 25 years before we do anything because it will be too late. We have put at risk some of the fundamental building blocks of life. But insects and other invertebrates can recover quickly if we stop killing them and restore the habitats they require to thrive", said Professor David Goulson.

    The report stressed that it is not too late for the international community to address this issue as insect populations can rapidly recover if we introduce significant changes by reducing the use of pesticides, greening cities, and creating an insect friendly habitat with a special focus on farmland. “No matter how many gardens we make wildlife friendly, if 70% of the countryside remains largely hostile to life, then we are not going to turn around insect decline”, Professor Goulson said.

    The report noted that every individual can contribute to the rescue process by growing flowers and planting trees, not using pesticides in the garden and by simply not mowing lawns, allowing flowers to grow.

    Tags:
    mass extinction, bees, environment, pesticides, Climate Change, insects
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse