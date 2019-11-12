Russia Plans to Launch About 30 Next-Generation Navigation Satellites

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian satellite grouping has 23 operational satellites, with two in maintenance, one spare and one in a flight test phase. The satellites circle the Earth at an altitude of about 11,000 miles and ensure complete coverage of the surface and global signal availability.

Russia is planning to launch about 30 global navigation satellites which will be added to its aging navigation satellite constellation, according to revealed documents.

According to the documents, 20 carrier rockets will be used to launch 28 satellites in 2021-2030.

Russia plans to launch 5 #Glonass satellites in 2020: 2 Glonass-M, 2 Glonass-K and 1 Glonass-K2. The system requires 24 satellites to provide services worldwide, but in 2019 it experienced multiple failures, when only 21 satellites remained operational. https://t.co/AvEtojTw2F pic.twitter.com/8ff60b11Ex — Katya Pavlushchenko (@katlinegrey) November 6, 2019

Over the past five years, Russia has been launching no more than two navigation satellites annually. At the same time, the majority of the Russian satellites in orbit had multiple problems in 2019 due to the expired warranty period.

By 2010 GLONASS had achieved 100% coverage of Russia's territory and in October 2011 the full orbital constellation of 24 satellites was restored, enabling full global coverage — Brian Leonard (@BrianLe46603126) November 11, 2019

Next-generation satellites transmit more navigation signals and have a longer design life - up to 10 years - in comparison with old-generation devices.

The system provides 24-hour navigation services, including highly accurate location information and precise time to users.