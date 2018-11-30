Russia to Deploy Glonass-Type Satellites in Lunar Orbit by 2040

The draft document, obtained by Sputnik, was adopted at a joint meeting of Roscosmos and Academy of Sciences officials on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Russia Launches Soyuz-2.1b Carrier Rocket With Glonass-M Navigation Satellite
The concept envisions the actual deployment of a lunar satellite navigation constellation between 2036 and 2040.
The Glonass project, which was launched in 1993, is considered to be Russia's answer to GPS (Global Positioning System). The Glonass network currently consists of 27 satellites, including 24 operational, allowing real-time positioning and speed data for surface, sea and airborne objects around the globe.
All comments
Show new comments (0)