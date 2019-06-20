Cutting Edge Russian Glonass-M Navigation Satellite to Begin Operation Soon - Statement

"According to GLONASS System Control Centre, the Glonass-M 758 (orbital slot 12) is set to enter the orbital constellation on 22 June 2019", the centre said in a statement.
The Glonass-M 758 satellite will replace Glonass-M satellite 723, which has exceeded its expected service life by some 50 percent.
The Glonass constellation comprises 27 satellites, including Glonass-M and Glonass-K vehicles. The satellites circle the Earth at an altitude of about 11,000 miles and ensure complete coverage of the surface and global signal availability.
Next-generation Glonass-K and Glonass-K2 satellites transmit more navigation signals and have a longer design life - up to 10 years - in comparison with Glonass-M devices.
The system provides 24-hour navigation services, including highly accurate location information and precise time to users.
According to the Russian space agency Roscosmos, a minimum of 46 Glonass-class satellites will be launched by 2034.
The first GLONASS (Global Navigation Satellite System), launched in 1993, is considered Russia's answer to the US Global Positioning System (GPS).
All comments
Show new comments (0)