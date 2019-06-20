Cutting Edge Russian Glonass-M Navigation Satellite to Begin Operation Soon - Statement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Glonass-M navigation satellite launched into orbit in late May will go into operation on 22 June, the GLONASS information centre said Wednesday, adding that a previous device has been transferred to an orbital reserve.

"According to GLONASS System Control Centre, the Glonass-M 758 (orbital slot 12) is set to enter the orbital constellation on 22 June 2019", the centre said in a statement.

The Glonass-M 758 satellite will replace Glonass-M satellite 723, which has exceeded its expected service life by some 50 percent.

The Glonass constellation comprises 27 satellites, including Glonass-M and Glonass-K vehicles. The satellites circle the Earth at an altitude of about 11,000 miles and ensure complete coverage of the surface and global signal availability.

Next-generation Glonass-K and Glonass-K2 satellites transmit more navigation signals and have a longer design life - up to 10 years - in comparison with Glonass-M devices.

The system provides 24-hour navigation services, including highly accurate location information and precise time to users.

According to the Russian space agency Roscosmos, a minimum of 46 Glonass-class satellites will be launched by 2034.

The first GLONASS (Global Navigation Satellite System), launched in 1993, is considered Russia's answer to the US Global Positioning System (GPS).