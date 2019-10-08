Register
16:25 GMT +308 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Saturn

    Saturn Dethrones Jupiter as King of the Moons as Astronomers Discover Bevy of New Rocks in its Orbit

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe

    In July 2018, scientists announced the discovery of 12 new moons orbiting Jupiter, bringing the planet’s total number of known moons to an amazing 79—the most of any planet in our Solar System.

    A team of astronomers from the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center have discovered a host of 20 new moons orbiting the planet Saturn, bringing its total to 82.

    The Carnegie Institution for Science's Scott S. Sheppard led a team of scientists in a major discovery that means Saturn takes over from Jupiter, which has 79, as our solar system's “king of the moons”, the organisation’s website states.

    The experts say the moons are similar in size, about five kilometers in diameter, and a majority - 17 - orbit in retrograde, against the rotation of the planet on its axis.

    “Studying the orbits of these moons can reveal their origins, as well as information about the conditions surrounding Saturn at the time of its formation,” said Sheppard.

    According to the study, the formation of the retrograde moons indicates they were likely once part of a larger moon that was fractured.

    “This kind of grouping of outer moons is also seen around Jupiter, indicating violent collisions occurred between moons in the Saturnian system or with outside objects such as passing asteroids or comets,” said Sheppard.

    The researchers believe the moons were likely created after the planet had most already been formed, given their proximity.

    “The fact that these newly discovered moons were able to continue orbiting Saturn after their parent moons broke apart indicates that these collisions occurred after the planet formation process was mostly complete and the disks were no longer a factor.”

    Last year, twelve new moons orbiting Jupiter were found, bringing Jupiter’s total number of known moons to 79 and making it a record-holder amongst the planets in our Solar System.

    The team led by Scott S. Sheppard first spotted the moons in the spring of 2017 while they were looking for very distant Solar System objects as part of the hunt for a possible massive planet far beyond Pluto.

    Pluto
    CC BY 2.0 / Kevin Gill / Pluto
    Pluto

    The team subsequently hosted a public contest designed to name the newest additions to Saturn's host of moons.

    On this occasion, participants are urged to submit names linked with either Norse or Gallic mythology via Carnegie's online form.

    Related:

    Scientists Say Saturn Consuming Its Own Rings and They Are Halfway Dead
    NASA Engineer: Saturn’s Moon Titan Could Be ‘An Awesome Place to Live’
    Methane Lakes on Saturn’s Titan Possibly Fill Holes Gouged by Nitrogen Explosions
    Scientist Reveals if One of Saturn’s Moons Could Host Alien Life
    Tags:
    orbit, moons, Jupiter, Jupiter, Saturn, Saturn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse