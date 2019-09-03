Register
20:26 GMT +303 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This Nov. 16, 2018, image provide by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu

    NASA Spacecraft Set to Crash Into Great Pyramid-Sized Asteroid on Earth Defence Mission

    © AP Photo / NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona
    Tech
    Get short URL
    Lilia Dergacheva
    171

    The asteroid mission, preliminarily planned for 2022, will look into techniques to deflect the double asteroid Didymos, which is one of thousands of similar space rocks that potentially pose an impact risk to our planet. 

    Asteroid researchers and spacecraft engineers from the US (NASA), Europe (ESA), and around the world are poised to confer in Rome next week to discuss the latest headway in the field and their common goal – to attempt to deflect a potentially hazardous asteroid while still in space.

    For now, the plan, which is due to be fine-tuned in the next few months, involves crashing the NASA spacecraft DART— or Double Asteroid Impact Test — into the asteroid. As follow-up work, the ESA’s Hera is poised to study the crash site and look into the direction of the asteroid’s new path. The mission is due to take off in 2022.

    One member of the research group and one of Hera's founders is former Queen guitarist and astrophysicist Brian May. He explained at length how the mission would be conducted, saying in a video posted to YouTube in late June that it would be humanity’s first-ever spacecraft to visit a double asteroid, Didymos, “typical of the thousands that pose an impact risk to our planet”.

    “Imagine a mountain in the sky with another rock about the size of the great pyramid swinging around it, that is Didymos”, the former musician explained metaphorically, before continuing to evaluate the danger from the “seemingly tiny moon big enough to destroy a city” in the event of a collision with Earth.

    “But we are going to find out if it is possible to deflect it”, he specified, asserting that Hera would enhance our understanding of asteroids and how to better provide planetary defence by means of “briefcase-sized CubeSats” that will operate like drones.

    “They will be able to take more risks by flying closer to the asteroid and carrying state of the art science instruments before then touching down”, he continued.

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk admitted earlier that Earth had no defence against imminent asteroid threats in response to an asteroid story reposted by friend Joe Rogan.

    Rocky objects known as asteroids are drawn to Earth due to the gravitational forces and may bring about tsunamis , catastrophic shockwaves, etc. According to a report by spacetelescope.org, there are over 700,000 rocks in space, and most of them are found in the so-called “main belt”, between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

    Along with the “apocalypse asteroid Bennu”, a longstanding talking point and the subject of research in the astronomic community is a group of rocks that go by the name “Potential Hazardous Objects” (PHO) that are feared to come in dangerous proximity to Earth.

    Even if they explode in the atmosphere, the outcome could still be strongly felt, experts have come to believe, citing the Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded above the Russian Ural city in 2013. Despite it being only 20 metres wide and causing no fatalities, the shockwave from its blast led to 1,500 injuries and damaged thousands of houses.

    Related:

    Rock Star Astrophysicist Reveals Plan to Protect Earth From Asteroid Bigger Than 'Great Pyramid'
    'Most Devastating Natural Disaster': NASA Official Reveals True Scope of Asteroid Threat - Report
    Scientists Wowed by Enigmatic Asteroid That Changes Colour and Acts Like Comet
    Tags:
    collision, space agency, NASA, asteroid, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok