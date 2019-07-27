Register
21:33 GMT +327 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bennu asteroid

    'City-Killer' Flyby: 'Lack of Warning' May Lead to Near-Earth Asteroids Hitting Planet - Astronomer

    © NASA .
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A huge space rock with the surprisingly positive name 2019 OK that whizzed by the other day has been likened to other near-Earth incidents that are already part of history – the Tunguska event in Siberia in 1908, and the Chelyabinsk meteor of 2013. There were no confirmed fatalities, but the effects could be felt well beyond the atmospheric blast.

    It appears that a large asteroid just snuck up in us, and astronomers were hardly aware of it.

    The sizeable celestial body of about 187 to 427 feet (57 to 130 metres) in width, per data from NASA, flew by on Wednesday evening (GMT), at a distance of about 45,000 miles (73,000 kilometres) from Earth – “uncomfortably close” to our planet, one astronomer shared with The Washington Post.

    Most importantly, it wasn’t one that astronomers had been tracking, although information had earlier surfaced that some asteroids would be passing relatively close to our planet.

    If asteroid 2019 OK had actually collided with the Earth’s surface, the crash would have had far-reaching devastating consequences, Michael Brown, an associate professor in astronomy at Monash University in Australia, wrote in The Conversation.

    "The lack of warning shows how quickly potentially dangerous asteroids can sneak up on us", Brown wrote. While the asteroid "is not a threat to Earth right now", other near-Earth asteroids of this kind could be.

    Another astronomer, Alan Duffy, a lead scientist at the Royal Institution of Australia, shared with the edition that there is a special nickname for such close flybys among the ranks of astronomers - “city-killer asteroids”.

    2019 OK and other near-Earth asteroids do pose a real risk, astronomers argue, citing the Tunguska explosion in 1908 and the Chelyabinsk meteor in 2013 in Russia, both of which were equal to large nuclear explosions that could have led to irreparable damage and fatalities had they occurred in densely-populated areas. Incidentally, 2019 OK was far larger than the Chelyabinsk meteor, which measured no more than 20m across, but damaged 7,200 buildings, collapsed roofs and shattered windows.

    2019 OK was actually tracked down (but at too short notice) by the SONEAR survey on Wednesday, and then it was independently mapped by the ASAS-SN telescope network, with all of the systems using small telescopes.

    Although prior to its discovery as a near-Earth asteroid, 2019 OK was imaged by other telescopes, the scale of potential damage wasn’t recognised, but the earlier images did help researchers nail down its elliptical orbit.

    According to Professor Brown, there are certain ways to do something about an asteroid potentially taking a collision course, but this is only possible when the notice isn’t so short. For instance, there are ongoing missions to near-Earth asteroids, like Bennu and Ryugu, which are looking intoslightly changing their velocity – “by just 1km per hour, over years that adds up to thousands of kilometres’ difference in position”, Brown noted.

    Related:

    US Prosecutors Decline Sexual Assault Charges Against Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo
    Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Jump on Chinese Police Officer as Fan Interrupts Juventus Training Session
    Ronaldo’s Long-Standing Atletico Rival Reveals How Best to Contain Portuguese Ace
    Tags:
    Earth, planet, Mars, asteroid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse