Register
22:43 GMT +310 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dead Sea sinkholes growing at alarming rate

    Discovery Deep Under Dead Sea Gives Hope for Finding Traces of Life on Mars

    © Photo : The Times of Israel / Twitter
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The saline waters of the legendary lake in the Middle East can be rated as one of the environments most unfit for life in the world. However, even there, without any carbon or oxygen, microorganisms might have found a way to survive by scavenging dead biomass.

    The study, published in the scientific journal Geology, has described micro-organisms able to survive underneath the Dead Sea, 250 metres below the seafloor. Traces of single-celled organisms were found in boreholes in the deep salt layer sediments in one of the most saline lakes on Earth.

    These creatures might be able to survive thanks to microscopic water bubbles trapped in the formations and their “necrophagic” behaviour, feeding off the remnants of other micro-organisms that lived underneath the Dead Sea.

    Although researchers have already proven that non-bacterial organisms, called archaea and which are found in the most extreme environments, can live in the Dead Sea’s sediment, a team from the University of Geneva, headed by Camille Thomas, has found unique molecules that bacteria use to feed on when there are very few sources of energy.

    These particles, dubbed wax esters, were discovered in 120,000-year-old layers. While the archaea could not produce them, researchers have suggested that they might have been produced by bacterial forms of life. They might have used the dead archaea as food to survive. The scientists concluded that this necrophagic lifestyle could have helped them to produce carbon stores and also create water, making their bubbles less salty. This is said to be an unprecedented pattern to maintain life for bacteria.

    A separate study on the magnetic characteristics of the sediments, conducted by Thomas and Yael Ebert from the Institute of Earth Sciences at Hebrew University, also “provided evidence of the bacterial activity easily and with high resolution”, Haaretz reports.

    “This is an especially slow mechanism. Its pace explains why, until now, scientists have not been able to see microorganisms in the laboratory that exist in such extreme conditions as those found at the Dead Sea”, Ebert told Haaretz.

    The possibility that there is vast living biomass in the extreme environment deep beneath the Dead Sea has interesting implications when it comes to searching for life on Mars, the outlet points out. Haaretz notes that NASA apparently discovered the same mineral on the Red Planet that was found in the sediments of the Israeli lake. This could mean that biological processes similar to the ones in the Dead Sea might have taken place there.

    Related:

    New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Found, Long Since Looted by Thieves
    The Dead Sea, the Pearl of the Middle East
    Salty Beauty: Israeli Artists Create Sculpture Using Dead Sea Water and Dress
    Tags:
    bacteria, Mars, research, Dead Sea, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Get Your Lean On: Famous Towers Across the Globe
    Get Your Lean On: Famous Towers Across the Globe
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse