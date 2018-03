Landlocked between Israel and Jordan, the salt lake known as the Dead Sea is famous for being the lowest body of water on the surface of Earth; it continues to attract tourists from around the world.

Since the 1960s, when Israel and Jordan began diverting much of the Jordan River's flow and increasing the commercial use of the lake, the water levels have been steadily dropping.

By the mid-2010s the lake level had dropped 30 meters below its mid-20th-century level, and it continues to drop by about a meter annually.