Register
05:13 GMT +304 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Google Logo

    Google ‘Really’ Wants Trump to Lose in 2020, Will Try to ‘Influence’ Elections - Whistleblower

    CC BY 2.0 / Robert Scoble / Google Logo in Building43
    Tech
    Get short URL
    121

    An engineer who formerly worked for the internet search giant claimed that the company is “plagued with bias” and added that conservative employees are a target for mistreatment due to their views.

    Google is full of politically-biased staffers who want US President Donald Trump to lose in the upcoming presidential election, said Kevin Cernekee, a former engineer who worked for the tech giant until 2018.

    "They really want Trump to lose in 2020. That’s their agenda," Cernekee claimed, talking on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight show. "They have very biased people running every level of the company. They have quite a bit of control over the political process. That’s something we should really worry about."

    When asked whether Google would try to “influence” the upcoming election in a bid to “prevent” Trump from being reelected, Cernekee said yes.

    "I do believe so. I think that’s a major threat. They have openly stated that they think 2016 was a mistake. They thought Trump should have lost in 2016," he responded.

    According to Cernekee, Google is “highly ideological” and is “plagued with bias.”

    He stated that during his employment with the company he discovered that a search for “Crippled America,” – the title of a book credited to Trump – the search engine returned links to “Mein Kampf,” the infamous Adolf Hitler autobiography.

    "I reported that, I filed a bug, I escalated it, I tried to run it up the chain. They took nine months to fix that bug,” he said.

    Cernekee was fired in 2018, he says, after Google claimed he was terminated over the misuse of company equipment. The former engineer insists, however, that he was let go for his openly conservative views, and now considers himself a whistleblower, Fox report says.

    He stated that he was reprimanded in 2015 after he making several posts in Google internal message boards. The tech giant’s human resources department reportedly told him that his behavior was “disrespectful and insubordinate.” Following the incident, it was reported that a senior manager at the company had issued a warning to message boards that he had included Cernekee in a “written blacklist” of employees with whom he refused to work.

    Following the purported clash, the engineer asserted that he spent three years fighting with company management, arguing that conservative employees were being treated unfairly, according to a Wall Street Journal report which cites interviews, documents and copies of posts on the company’s message boards.

    Earlier in 2016, reports emerged that Google had rigged search results to favor Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. The tech company repeatedly denied manual tampering with its search engine.

    Related:

    Search Engines Like Google Will Reflect Mainstream Establishment Views - Cybersecurity Analyst
    Trump Says There 'May or May Not Be National Security Concerns' in Regards to Google-China Ties
    No Search Results Found: Tulsi Gabbard Sues Google for $50 million
    Alien Hunter 'Discovers' China's Own Area 51 on Google Maps
    Tags:
    2020 election, Donald Trump, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse