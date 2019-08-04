Google ‘Really’ Wants Trump to Lose in 2020, Will Try to ‘Influence’ Elections - Whistleblower

An engineer who formerly worked for the internet search giant claimed that the company is “plagued with bias” and added that conservative employees are a target for mistreatment due to their views.

Google is full of politically-biased staffers who want US President Donald Trump to lose in the upcoming presidential election, said Kevin Cernekee, a former engineer who worked for the tech giant until 2018.

"They really want Trump to lose in 2020. That’s their agenda," Cernekee claimed, talking on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight show. "They have very biased people running every level of the company. They have quite a bit of control over the political process. That’s something we should really worry about."

When asked whether Google would try to “influence” the upcoming election in a bid to “prevent” Trump from being reelected, Cernekee said yes.

"I do believe so. I think that’s a major threat. They have openly stated that they think 2016 was a mistake. They thought Trump should have lost in 2016," he responded.

According to Cernekee, Google is “highly ideological” and is “plagued with bias.”

He stated that during his employment with the company he discovered that a search for “Crippled America,” – the title of a book credited to Trump – the search engine returned links to “Mein Kampf,” the infamous Adolf Hitler autobiography.

"I reported that, I filed a bug, I escalated it, I tried to run it up the chain. They took nine months to fix that bug,” he said.

Cernekee was fired in 2018, he says, after Google claimed he was terminated over the misuse of company equipment. The former engineer insists, however, that he was let go for his openly conservative views, and now considers himself a whistleblower, Fox report says.

He stated that he was reprimanded in 2015 after he making several posts in Google internal message boards. The tech giant’s human resources department reportedly told him that his behavior was “disrespectful and insubordinate.” Following the incident, it was reported that a senior manager at the company had issued a warning to message boards that he had included Cernekee in a “written blacklist” of employees with whom he refused to work.

Following the purported clash, the engineer asserted that he spent three years fighting with company management, arguing that conservative employees were being treated unfairly, according to a Wall Street Journal report which cites interviews, documents and copies of posts on the company’s message boards.

Earlier in 2016, reports emerged that Google had rigged search results to favor Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. The tech company repeatedly denied manual tampering with its search engine.