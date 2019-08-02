Register
17:59 GMT +302 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Google Home Mini

    Google Temporarily Halts Eavesdropping on Its Users in EU Amid Privacy Scandal Over Leaked Data

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Mack Male / Google Home Mini
    Tech
    Get short URL
    Lilia Dergacheva
    0 20

    In a new data security scandal twist, Google has sparked concerns over its outsourcing the review of filed exchanges between users and its digital assistant, for the company to gather data on various accents and dialects for more effective speech recognition.  EU regulators, however, argued many of them were recorded unbeknownst to those affected.

    German authorities have forced Google to temporarily suspend its practice of manually reviewing audio recordings that help test its Google Assistant, according to a statement from a German data-protection institution, following a move by the Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information to investigate the tech giant’s handling of those files.

    The cessation of manual reviews that applies to the whole of the European Union, and arguably internationally (though it hasn’t been confirmed by a Google spokesperson) comes as a preventive measure to protect citizens in the event that the three-month investigation finds Google to have been violating the General Data Protection Regulation, commonly known as the GDPR:

    "The use of automatic speech assistants from providers such as Google, Apple and Amazon is proving to be highly risky for the privacy of those affected”, Thursday's report from the Hamburg Commissioner read. "[The ban] is intended to provisionally protect the rights of privacy of data subjects for the time being”.

    In a statement to The Verge, Google made it clear that they’ve already halted what they refer to as “language reviews” conducted by outsource staffers, and are working with German authorities on the best policies to pursue to help customers understand in what way their data may be exploited.

    In a bid to defend their review of audio materials, Google asserted the practice helps make voice recognition systems more inclusive of various accents and dialects of languages, while assuring that they don’t associate audio clips with concrete user accounts during the process and “only perform reviews from around 0.2% of all clips”.

    Earlier this month, Google sparked a storm of criticism after a Belgian news outlet reported about thousands of personal recordings ending up (with  many customers unaware of the practice) on Google Assistant installed on Google Home devices and smartphones.

    A Google spokesperson told Business Insider at the time that these instances of "false accepts" — or, switching on the Assistant without a distinct user command like "Hey Google" — were rare, arguing that the tech titan has multiple protections to prevent this from happening. The spokesperson, however, would not comment on the high number of "false accepts" from the media report.

    The leaked recordings were provided by a Google employee who exposed Google’s operations with regard to customers’ files that are currently protected by the GDPR, which effectively replaced the 1998 Data Protection Act.

    The abovementioned GDPR came into force in May 2018, stipulating whopping fines for companies - up to 4 percent of their annual global turnover- in the event that customers’ data security is not appropriately guaranteed.

    Related:

    Trump Says There 'May or May Not Be National Security Concerns' in Regards to Google-China Ties
    No Search Results Found: Tulsi Gabbard Sues Google for $50 million
    China Reportedly Conducts Missile Tests in South China Sea After Xi, Trump G-20 Talks
    Alien Hunter 'Discovers' China's Own Area 51 on Google Maps
    Tags:
    recording, eavesdropping, revelations, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse