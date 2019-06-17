Register
18:26 GMT +317 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Apple Store employee walks past an illustration of iPhones at the new Apple Carnegie Library during the grand opening and media preview in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019

    Israeli Firm Boasts It Can Hack All iPhones, Flagship Samsungs

    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Tech
    Get short URL
    307

    Israeli-based Cellebrite, whose clients reportedly included the FBI, has already been criticised over its refusal to cooperate with Apple and report the discovered vulnerabilities of the latest iOS, allowing the tech giant’s technicians to eliminate them and boost the security of its devices.

    Israeli tech company Cellebrite, based in Petah Tikva and specialising in getting access to mobile phone data, has claimed on its website it has a solution “to unlock and extract crucial mobile phone evidence” from all iPhones and many Android-based devices, including flagship Samsungs.

    The company marketed one of its products in this way. It promises clients to get “a full file system extraction” on any iOS and many high-end Android phones and pads, as well as a physical extraction for the latter.

    The description says it can harvest not only 3rd party app data, chat conversations, downloaded emails and attachments, but also deleted content. According to the firm, the system is designed for law enforcement agencies and will allow them to increase “chances of finding the incriminating evidence and bringing your case to a resolution.”

    As The Times of Israel points out, to hack a phone Cellebrite users have to plug a specially designed device into the target phone or tablet.

    Technology such as Cellebrite, which infiltrates data, including messages sent over encrypted applications like Signal or WhatsApp, can be used by authorities in the US to get into suspects' phones, bypassing many security measures.

    The Israeli tool was reportedly used by the FBI in 2016 to break into the San Bernardino shooter’s phone as Apple refused to provide US authorities with a backdoor entrance. At the same time, UK forces have spent US$492,000 (£371,000) on 41 devices by Cellebrite, often referred to as “cyberkiosks.”

    The Israeli firm has been criticised over its refusal to cooperate with Apple and let it seal the alleged backdoors in order to make its operating system more secure. However, it fought this criticism off, insisting that it contributes to public safety, helping law enforcement counter homicide, crimes against children, drug gangs and major threats.

    “We feel an obligation to those serving the public safety mission to ensure those capabilities are preserved,” chief marketing officer Jeremy Nazarian told Forbes last year.

    Related:

    Israeli Hackers Find Way to Break Into Any iPhone
    ‘Groundbreaking’: UK Cops Convict Drug Dealer by Taking Fingerprints from Image
    China Demands Explanation From US on Embassies Buying Spy Equipment
    UK Police Ordered to Halt Implementation of Potentially Illegal Hacking Devices
    Tags:
    personal data, hacking, iOS, Android, Samsung, Apple, US, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In a photo taken on June 16, 2019 swimmers rest beside a wave pool at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang.
    Chilling in Pyongyang: How North Koreans Beat the Summer Heat
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse