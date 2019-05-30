Register
00:05 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Blackberry phone

    Canadian Gets Nine Years for Selling ‘Uncrackable’ Phones to Global Criminals

    Pixabay/CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 33

    A Vancouver businessman was sentenced to nine years in prison by a US court for selling thousands of encrypted smartphones to international drug cartels and other criminals.

    On Tuesday, Vincent Ramos, the owner of communications company Phantom Secure in Canada, received a nine-year prison sentence and was ordered to forfeit $80 million in profits for knowingly aiding global drug traffickers such as the Sinaloa drug cartel with "uncrackable" Blackberry devices.

    "I am sorry and accept responsibility for my actions that have led me here today," Ramos, who previously pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge in October 2018, told the judge during sentencing.

    Pills
    CC0
    US Sanctions Argentine Drug Company for Trafficking, Money Laundering

    The 41-year old father of three adolescents also admitted at least 450 kilograms of cocaine were transported and distributed with the use of Phantom Secure smartphones.

    Court documents say Ramos' Canada-based company had more than 7,000 encrypted Blackberry devices in use at the time of his March 2018 arrest. In addition to Mexican drug cartels, bike gang Hells Angels were also found by authorities to have used Phantom Secure phones to coordinate numerous murders in Australia.

    According to a 2018 complaint against the CEO, smartphone camera, microphone, GPS and standard messenger capabilities were all wiped from the devices before enabling encrypted messaging through "Pretty Good Privacy" software, which has servers remotely based in locations Hong Kong or Panama to avoid detection.

    Phantom Secure advertisement that appeared on the company's website prior to CEO Vincent Ramos' 2018 arrest and 2019 sentencing
    Phantom Secure
    Phantom Secure advertisement that appeared on the company's website prior to CEO Vincent Ramos' 2018 arrest and 2019 sentencing

    Phantom Secure was known by investigators to openly brag about their Blackberry phones "inhackability," citing a 2014 murder case in which investigators detailed that the use of a device from the company impeded their investigation.

    The overconfidence carried over to their since-suspended Instagram account, in which they posted various quotes, such as "Proven. Reliable. Uncrackable. Benchmarked. Simply Secure" and "SNITCHES GET STITCHES," accompanied by pictures of half-naked women, phones and weapons.

    Ramos' conviction came about as part of an ongoing investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which comprises a number of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, according to the US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of California's Tuesday press release. Law enforcement officials from Hong Kong, Panama and Thailand are said to have also assisted with operations that led to Ramos' arrest.

    Package of cocaine
    © AP Photo / Arnulfo Franco
    Honduran Cocaine Kingpin Gets 37 Year Sentence for Pouring Drugs Into US - DoS

    Kim Augustus Rodd, Younes Nasri, Michael Gamboa and Christopher Poquiz, co-defendants of Ramos, were named "international fugitives" for their involvement in the company's operations.

    "We will continue to investigate and prosecute these individuals, whether they are the ones transporting and selling drugs, or providing the tools to those who do," the press release quotes US attorney Robert Brewer as saying.

    The issue of digital security and encryption has become increasingly polarizing, as the public seeks protection, tech companies market it, and law enforcement largely sees it as a hurdle.

    "Law enforcement use extreme cases of crimes like child pornography, human smuggling and drug trafficking to launch these attacks, but the reality is that encryption is important to everyone," web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa told Sputnik Thursday, calling the "demonization" of encryption technology "an assault on our human rights."

    Mozilla Firefox cosplay
    CC BY 2.0 / Nayuki / Mozilla Firefox cosplay
    Saucy Foxy: Mozilla Firefox's DNS Encryption Could Go Around UK's PORN Ban - Reports

    "Journalists and activists use it to protect themselves, their work and their sources. Everyday people use it to research sensitive topics like health conditions, and to keep their information safe from identity thieves and data warehouses like marketing companies. Any court order or law that looks like it allows an exception to our privacy will end up not actually being an exception — instead, it will open the floodgates to even greater surveillance and attacks on our civil rights," Garaffa noted.

    Prior to Ramos' May 28 conviction, Owen Hanson, a customer of Phantom Secure, utilized six smartphones from the company to carry out the trafficking of over a ton of cocaine from Mexico to the US, and then to Canada and Australia. Hanson, who was a former USC college football player, received a 21-year prison sentence in 2017. 

    Related:

    Apple, WhatsApp and Others Slam GCHQ Encrypted Chat Eavesdropping Proposals
    Google’s ‘Encrypted’ Chrome Hampers UK Porn Block - Report
    Australia Set to Be First to Okay Law Enforcement's Access to Encrypted Messages
    UK Sailors Poised to Track Russian Subs Caught Taking Cocaine - Report
    Over 130 kg of Cocaine Washed Up on Romanian Coast - Reports
    Tags:
    encrypted messages, backdoor encryption access, encryption, drug cartel, drug trafficking, cocaine, investigation, murder, technology, court, drugs, trafficking, Hells Angels, Android, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), BlackBerry, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, United States, Panama, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse