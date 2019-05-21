Register
16:40 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mars

    Mars 'Actually the Only Planet' Humans Can Go to Escape Earth, Professor Claims

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In recent years, humanity’s most brilliant minds have been working to send the first human to the Red Planet. According to physicist Brian Cox, Mars might be the only space travel option for people, destined to become Martians, noting that “we can't stay here forever”.

    Professor and presenter Brian Cox has outlined a dismal future for humans aspiring to travel across the universe and step on other planets. The Daily Star reports that the scholar predicted in the upcoming BBC Two show The Planets, tracing mankind's exploration of our solar system that our planet’s closest neighbour, ice-encrusted Mars is “actually the only place” humanity can go beyond Earth.

    "In any plausible scenario, there is nowhere else that humans can go to begin their step outwards from the planet, other than Mars. If you think of the other planets, there's none of the others we can land on”, he claimed as cited by the newspaper. 

    The physicist had no doubts that humans shall leave the planet one day as “we quite can't stay here forever”.

    "There may or not be Martians and we need to find out. But there will be Martians if we are to have a future. At some point we will be the Martians”, he noted.

    As he earlier revealed, the Red Planet and humanity’s possible destination might have been one of the Earth’s “blue planet” neighbours along with the inhospitable Venus and even Mercury. All three could possibly have had oceans and rivers on their surface, according to the researcher.

    Cox and his co-author of the upcoming book release Planets, Andrew Cohen, defined Mars as the likeliest place for life to have evolved.

    “Once upon a time the Red Planet was glistening blue. Streams ran down hillsides and rivers wound through valleys”, they noted.

    One of the most persistent enthusiasts of Mars travels, multi-billionaire founder of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk, earlier revealed that the colonisation of the Red Planet could secure a getaway for the human race in the event of a looming apocalyptic scenario. Speaking at a Q&A session last year he pointed to "some probability" of a new Dark Age, "particularly if there is a third world war”. 

    READ MORE: Elon Musk Believes There’s a 70% Chance of Him Getting to Mars

    According to him, his project aims at keeping “enough of a seed of human civilisation somewhere else to bring civilisation back”. 

    "I think a moon base and a Mars base that could perhaps help regenerate life back here on Earth would be really important”, Musk noted then.

    Related:

    Mars Was Once A Blue “Water World” Planet Like Earth, Professor Claims
    NASA Astrobiologist Claims HIDDEN Life on MARS Exists
    Heading to Mars: New NASA Study Notes Gene Mods, Changes in Microbes
    Scientists Prove Bacteria, Single-Cell Entities Can Survive on Mars
    'Sharp Triangular Piece' Allegedly Spotted on Mars Triggers Alien Speculation
    Tags:
    space travel, space research, science, Mars colonizers, Mercury, Earth, Venus, Mars, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse