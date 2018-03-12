Plan B: Elon Musk Suggests Own Way to Save Humanity in Case of World War III

The visionary and multi-billionaire has announced his Mars rockets will be ready for short journeys by next year; he aims to preserve the “seed of human civilization” in the event of a Third World War. But Twitter has gone crazy over another of his revelations.

The founder of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk revealed his grand plans for another breakthrough at a surprise Q&A session at the annual technology and culture festival in Austin, Texas, as he claimed his project SpaceX's interplanetary spaceship could have its first test flight in the first half of 2019. The spaceship is planned to be fully reusable with a lower flight cost than the Falcon 1 flights, which average between $5 and $6 million, according to Musk.

However, he joked about missing the set deadline and cooled the expectations, saying "Although sometimes, my timelines are a little, you know…"

Musk’s ultimate goal is to colonize Mars, securing a getaway for the human race in the event of a looming apocalyptic scenario. He pointed to "some probability" of a new Dark Ages, "particularly if there is a third world war." According to him, his project aims at keeping “enough of a seed of human civilization somewhere else to bring civilization back,” which could shorten the length of the doomed times.

"I think a moon base and a Mars base that could perhaps help regenerate life back here on Earth would be really important," Musk told the audience of the session.

His project timetable calls for sending a cargo mission to Mars by 2022, but he cautioned that many more things, such as glass domes, a power station, and basic living fundamentals are needed to be done to build the infrastructure. But after this, he promised an "explosion of entrepreneurial opportunity, because Mars will need everything from iron foundries to pizza joints to night clubs. Mars should really have great bars."

This perspective ushered in a massive response from Twitterians but seemingly not as much as Musk’s revelation on the source of his inspiration – Kanye West.

Elon Musk saying he's inspired by Kanye West is the best thing I've heard all day — hector (@hectorjamesiii) 12 марта 2018 г.

Q: "Everyone in this room is inspired by you. Who are you inspired by?"



Elon Musk: "Well, Kanye West obviously."



*crowd laughs*



It wasn't a joke. It was another example of genius going unrecognized by masses of sheeple lol. That's the real joke. — EVEZ MIYAGI (@MizzEvez) 11 марта 2018 г.

I love seeing all these losers mad that Kanye West inspires Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/5B7dG5n8Ru — Judith R. (@judith19rivera) 11 марта 2018 г.

I love Elon Musk. I love Kanye West. The fact that the real life Tony Stark is inspired by Ye makes so much sense to me. — CALIBER (@basedgod_robert) 11 марта 2018 г.

Elon Musk just said he’s inspired by Kanye West. My two GOATS. Tears in my eyes 🙌🏾. — 🚶🏾Bolaji (@BallarGee) 11 марта 2018 г.

​SpaceX launched the world's most powerful rocket, the Falcon Heavy, last month, sending Musk's toward an orbit near Mars. The announcement came a month after Musk’s company launched its Falcon Heavy, which became the most powerful rocket in the world, sending the entrepreneur’s red Tesla Roadster car near the Red Planet.

