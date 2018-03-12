Register
22:34 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., unveils the company's newest products, Powerwall and Powerpack in Hawthorne, Calif.

    Plan B: Elon Musk Suggests Own Way to Save Humanity in Case of World War III

    © AP Photo/ Ringo H.W. Chiu
    Viral
    Get short URL
    218

    The visionary and multi-billionaire has announced his Mars rockets will be ready for short journeys by next year; he aims to preserve the “seed of human civilization” in the event of a Third World War. But Twitter has gone crazy over another of his revelations.

    The founder of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk revealed his grand plans for another breakthrough at a surprise Q&A session at the annual technology and culture festival in Austin, Texas, as he claimed his project SpaceX's interplanetary spaceship could have its first test flight in the first half of 2019. The spaceship is planned to be fully reusable with a lower flight cost than the Falcon 1 flights, which average between $5 and $6 million, according to Musk.

    However, he joked about missing the set deadline and cooled the expectations, saying   "Although sometimes, my timelines are a little, you know…"

    Musk’s ultimate goal is to colonize Mars, securing a getaway for the human race in the event of a looming apocalyptic scenario. He pointed to "some probability" of a new Dark Ages, "particularly if there is a third world war."  According to him, his project aims at keeping “enough of a seed of human civilization somewhere else to bring civilization back,” which could shorten the length of the doomed times.

    "I think a moon base and a Mars base that could perhaps help regenerate life back here on Earth would be really important," Musk told the audience of the session.

    His project timetable calls for sending a cargo mission to Mars by 2022, but he cautioned that many more things, such as glass domes, a power station, and basic living fundamentals are needed to be done to build the infrastructure. But after this, he promised an "explosion of entrepreneurial opportunity, because Mars will need everything from iron foundries to pizza joints to night clubs. Mars should really have great bars."

    This perspective ushered in a massive response from Twitterians but seemingly not as much as Musk’s revelation on the source of his inspiration – Kanye West.

    ​SpaceX launched the world's most powerful rocket, the Falcon Heavy, last month, sending Musk's toward an orbit near Mars. The announcement came a month after Musk’s company launched its Falcon Heavy, which became the most powerful rocket in the world, sending the entrepreneur’s red Tesla Roadster car near the Red Planet.

    READ MORE:'There Need to Be Things That Inspire': Musk Shows New Falcon Heavy Launch VIDEO

    Related:

    Scientist Says Elon Musk's Space Roadster ‘Could Be Considered a Biothreat'
    Subway of the Future? Elon Musk Unveils New Underground Loop System
    'There Need to Be Things That Inspire': Musk Shows New Falcon Heavy Launch VIDEO
    People Like Elon Musk May Put Humans on Mars Within 20 Years – UK Astronaut
    Richard Branson 'Jealous' of SpaceX's Success, Wants to 'Upstage' Elon Musk
    Elon Musk Rebrands Sold Out Flamethrower to Avoid Customs Issues
    Fire Sale: 'Zombie Defender' Elon Musk Presents 'Boring' Flamethrower (VIDEO)
    Elon Musk Praised on Twitter After Saying He's 'Dying to Build' a Tesla Pickup
    Early Marketing: Elon Musk Shows Off Car That Will Be Sent to Red Planet
    Tags:
    Apocalypse, Space Travel, Mars colony, moon base, Falcon Heavy, Tesla Model S, SpaceX, Elon Musk, Kanye West, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok