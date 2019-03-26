Register
16:37 GMT +326 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hoverbike S3 2019 Dubai Police flying lesson

    Future is Here: Dubai to Buy Russia-Made Hoverbikes

    © Photo: YouTube/HOVERSURF OFFICIAL
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Hoversurf, a startup from Russia’s Silicon Valley (the Skolkovo Innovation Centre), has designed and built the world’s first flying bike. The Hoverbike S3 is able to reach a maximum speed of 96 km/h and can be used for half an hour without recharging, though at the moment much depends on the driver’s weight.

    For now, it is only possible to buy a flying bike in countries where a pilot's license is not required to drive it. You also need to shell out around $150,000 and complete a mandatory piloting course in California. In Dubai, the police have already bought a Russian flying bike to use it as a patrol vehicle in very busy areas.

    Sputnik has spoken to Denis Saitgareev, Hoversurf's chief designer, to learn about the company's development plans.

    Sputnik: Where did the idea of a Hoverbike come from?

    Denis Saitgareev: It came from Alexander Atamanov, the founder of the company. He wanted to create this flying bike and realise the idea of being able to fly. We started first with a twin screw bike and then moved on to the current quadruple-screw scheme. The first experimental version of the bike is now in our laboratory; this is the model that we created the Hoverbike on.

    Microphone
    CC0
    Hush: Scientists Create Flexible, Soundproof Material That Could Quiet Drones
    We didn't know how interesting this idea would be. But when we presented the project, it aroused strong interest; and only then did full-scale development of the bike began.

    Sputnik: How many prototypes did you make?

    Denis Saitgareev: We made about four prototypes; the last one is made of carbon fibre, we presented it in Dubai.

    Sputnik: You have already received an order from the Dubai police…

    Denis Saitgareev: Yes, right. I don't know what the precise conditions will be but we have concluded a contract for the delivery of these bikes; they'll probably be used for patrolling the streets.

    Sputnik: What is the bike's energy storage capacity? How long can it work on a single charge?

    Denis Saitgareev: Much depends on a pilot's weight — with a person the bike can fly for 15-20 minutes, but without a pilot, it can fly for half an hour. The maximum height is 15 metres, but in Dubai, we have reached 30 metres. But you don't need to fly that high in populated areas; a height of 5-15 metres is enough.

    READ MORE: WATCH Dubai Police Train to Fly Hoverbikes

    Sputnik: Can it be used as a drone?

    Denis Saitgareev: Yes, it is possible. You can fly it using sensors and a GPS system; this way the bike will have a ref trajectory. We plan to make a cargo-carrying bike in the future.

    In some ways, the bike is similar to a drone, but it has different engines and a different computer. From a technical point of view, it's a more complex mechanism.

    Hoversurf
    © Photo : Sito ufficiale Hoversurf
    Hoversurf

    Sputnik: What are your development plans?

    Denis Saitgareev: We plan to launch mass production of the bike. The company's main task is developing certain technologies and patenting them. As soon as we have all the patents to create a bike, we'll start negotiating outsourced production; at present, there already are some companies that have shown an interest in producing the Hoverbike, such as Honda and Yamaha from Japan.

    READ MORE: Scientists Warn Apple AirPods May 'Pose CANCER RISK,' Urges WHO to Act

    Sputnik: Why is it that before buying the Hoverbike one has to complete a course in California and not in Russia?

    Denis Saitgareev: We have a team in San Francisco, California; we test our bikes there. Our bike falls into the weight class of up to 150 kg, and in the US it's enough to just get a flight license. Besides, we have a showroom where we show and sell our bike there.

    Related:

    Black Smoky Ring Hovering Over Montana's Snowbanks Sparks UFO Speculations
    WATCH: F-35 Hovers, Shows Off New Moves at Air Show
    Stay in Your Lane! Cyclists Not Safe in Holland Because of Rise of Hoverboards
    Tags:
    hoversurf, hovercraft, Dubai, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse