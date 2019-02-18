Register
04:06 GMT +318 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A model of the earth's internal structure at the Moscow Planetarium.

    Scientists Find Huge Mountains Deep Below Earth’s Surface - Report

    © Sputnik / Alexander Liskin
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30

    While the finding does not support the hollow earth theory, it does provide some interesting insights into geology and the history of the Earth.

    Mountains larger than Mount Everest and rougher than Tibet likely lie deep beneath Earth's surface, a recently published study has revealed.

    Researchers from the Institute of Geodesy and Geophysics in China and at Princeton University in the US state of New Jersey have used seismic-wave data from a 1994 massive earthquake in Bolivia to examine a layer of rock located some 660 kilometres beneath the Earth's surface, according to Science Daily.

    A very strong powerful earthquake is necessary for this type of research, the study team noted, and the Bolivian earthquake is the second-strongest earthquake ever recorded.

    "You want a big, deep earthquake to get the whole planet to shake," said Jessica Irving, an assistant professor of geosciences. According to Irving, the earthquake had to be deep, a kind which "instead of frittering away their energy in the crust, can get the whole mantle going," cited by Sciencedaily.com.

    Magnetic field around Earth; artist's rendering.
    © Photo : E. Masongsong/UCLA, M. Archer/QMUL, H. Hietala/UTU
    LISTEN to CREEPY Water Drum-Like Vibration of Earth's Magnetic Field
    The layer of rock, whose existence was previously known to seismologists, has no official name and is usually referred to as the 660-km or the 410-mile boundary. In order to examine the boundary, researchers used the property of waves to bounce and bend around boundaries, Science Daily writes.

    Much like people can see objects because they reflect and scatter light waves, seismic waves are reflected from underground inconsistencies. Homogenous spans of rock are transparent to such waves — similar to how glass is transparent to our eyes, according to researchers.

    The study ran the 1994 data through Princeton's Tiger supercomputer cluster to simulate the complicated behavior of scattering waves and were shocked when the model revealed just how rough the underground terrain is. While the method does not allow for precise measurement, researchers nonetheless believe that the underground anomalies are of much larger dimensions than on the surface.

    "In other words, stronger topography than the Rocky Mountains or the Appalachians is present at the 660-km boundary," noted research collaborator Wenbo Wu.

    "They find that Earth's deep layers are just as complicated as what we observe at the surface," said seismologist Christine Houser, an assistant professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology who was not involved in the study.

    "To find 2-mile (1-3 km) elevation changes on a boundary that is over 400 miles (660 km) deep using waves that travel through the entire Earth and back is an inspiring feat," Houser noted.

    NASA
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Jeff Keyzer / NASA
    NASA Winds Down 6-Year Satellite Mission to Study Earth's Deadly Radiation Belts (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    The team's finding provides better insight into the structure of Earth's mantle, Science Daily writes.

    For years, scientists debated the importance of the 660-km boundary and whether it influences thermal convection inside our planet. Earlier observations have suggested that the two layers of the Earth's mantle are either chemically homogenous or chemically dissimilar. New research results may bring those divergent observations together and provide insight into processes that have led to the mantle's current state.

    Related:

    Russian Satellite Registers Unknown Physical Phenomena in Earth's Atmosphere
    2018 Fourth Hottest Year in Earth’s Recorded History - Climate Report
    Chinese Satellite Reveals Image of Moon’s Far Side and Earth Together (PHOTO)
    Frequent Visitor: Asteroid Larger Than Statue of Liberty Approaches Earth
    NASA Captures First PHOTOS of 'Apocalypse Asteroid' Bennu That Can Strike Earth
    Observers Puzzled by Mysterious 'Empty Trash Bag' Orbiting Earth (VIDEO)
    Earth’s Oldest Known Rock Found on Moon - Scientists Explain How It Got There
    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, discovery, Seismic Waves, Earth mantle, Princeton University, United States, China, Earth

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok