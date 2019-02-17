Register
06:16 GMT +317 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The waxing Moon over Moscow

    Russia Could Send Heavy Mining-Capable Rover to Moon After 2030 - Source

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia plans to deliver a reusable cargo spacecraft, a heavy lunar rover for mining and modules for a lunar base to the Moon in 2031–2035, a source in the Russian space industry told Sputnik on Sunday.

    "Lavochkin NPO offers Roscosmos and the Russian Academy of Sciences to launch four automatic spacecraft to the Moon from 2031 to 2035. Thus, the Luna-30 lander will deliver a reusable lunar spacecraft with supplies for manned missions. The Luna-31 lander will bring to the Moon a heavy lunar rover weighing up to 5 tonnes, equipped with the necessary means to develop lunar resources", the source said.

    The Luna-32 lander will deliver heavy modules weighing up to 6 tonnes for the construction of the lunar test range, and the launch of the Luna-33 orbiter will provide necessary means of communication and navigation, he added.

    READ MORE: Scientists Over the Moon as to Millions in Funding Boost for Gravitational Waves

    In early January, head of Russia's Roscosmos space corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, said that the Luna-25 would be sent to the Moon in 2021, the Luna-26 orbiter in 2023 and the Luna-27 lander in 2024.

    Moon
    © NASA .
    Cold Moon: China’s Chang’e-4 Rover, Lander Survive First Lunar Night on Far Side
    The Luna-25 mission will search for ice at the Moon's south pole, and will also test soft landing. This will be the first Russian mission to the Earth's natural satellite after a 40-year hiatus. The last Soviet spacecraft sent to the Moon, the Luna-24, was launched in 1976.

    The Luna-26 orbiter will conduct mapping and remote sensing of the Moon. The Luna-27 lander take samples of soil at the south pole of the Moon and study it.

    WATCH: Aliens on the Moon? New VIDEO Sparks UFO Speculation Online

    In 2027, the Luna-28 lander is scheduled to take cryogenic soil samples to the Earth from the south pole of the Moon. In 2028, the Luna-29 lander will deliver a rover to the Moon.

    According to Roscosmos, the construction of the first Russian lunar base is set to begin in 2034.

    Related:

    Roscosmos to Cut Financing of 'Russian Hubble' Project Significantly - Scientist
    Roscosmos, Academy of Sciences: Necessary to Prepare Lawyers for Moon Disputes
    Roscosmos Singles Out Design of Carrier Rocket for Lunar Missions - Source
    NASA Administrator Accepts Roscosmos Invitation to Visit Russia
    Communication Session With Spektr-R Space Telescope Fails - Roscosmos
    Tags:
    rover, mission, resources, Luna-31, Roscosmos, Russian Academy of Sciences, Russia, Moon

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse