Register
17:22 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Yellowstone

    Yellowstone: Record-Breaking Geyser Activity is MYSTERY for Scientists

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30

    A scientist from the US Geological Survey has branded 2018 “one of the most memorable years in a long time” for geyser watchers in their summary of seismic activity in Yellowstone. The Steamboat Geyser, considered the tallest active geyser in the world, as well as others, erupted unusually frequently last year.

    The USGS is now back to work after the partial government shutdown, with Yellowstone’s "2018 year in review" noting an unusual activity among the national park’s geysers last year. In the Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles, USGS Volcano Observatory geophysicist Michael Poland has revealed that geysers became “the story of 2018”, with the world’s tallest active geyser, Steamboat, having a record-setting number of eruptions.

    Although the gap between Steamboat spewing out hot water can sometimes last years, in 2018 it erupted 32 times, beating the 1964 record of 29 eruptions. Apart from the 1960s, a past period of unusually high activity occurred in the 1980s, according to the USGS. The eruptions began in March 2018, and after two additional outbursts scientists began to keep the geyser under closer observation, deploying sensors around it. This shed light on its plumbing system and eruptive patterns “in unprecedented detail”, the review reads.

    READ MORE: Eruptions of World's Biggest Active Geyser at Yellowstone Puzzle Scientists

    Other geysers in Yellowstone were also notably active, including Giant Geyser in the Upper Geyser Basin, with 29 eruptions, and a rare ejection of Ear Spring in the Upper Geyser Basin, which happened in September, which spewed rubbish like coins and a baby pacifier along with the thermal water.

    The geophysicist noted that reasons for the irregularity in geyser activity remain a mystery, saying that it could be due to subsurface water levels, as the national park has recently experienced heavy precipitation. This could also be the source of earthquake swarms, caused by water moving under the surface, recent research suggests.

    However, in contrast with the increased levels of geyser activity, last year was “pretty average” in terms of earthquakes, as the seismic watch detected 2,007 quakes in 2018, which is within the regional average.

    Related:

    NASA Moves To Save the World From Yellowstone Supervolcano Threat
    WATCH Daredevil Give Himself Foot Spa in Yellowstone Hot Spring
    First Grizzly Bear Hunt in 40 Years at Yellowstone Blocked by US Court
    30-Meter-Long Rock Cracks Open Up Near Yellowstone Supervolcano
    Yellowstone Set to Kill 1 in 5 Bison This Winter
    Tags:
    beyond politics, geyser, eruption, record, volcano, Yellowstone National Park, United States, Utah
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse