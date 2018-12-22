NASA Warns of "Holiday" Asteroid Approaching Earth Ahead of Christmas

"The asteroid will fly safely past Earth on Saturday, Dec. 22, at a distance of about 1.8 million miles (2.9 million kilometres)", NASA said in a report published on 21 December.
Because of its large size, it is classified as"potentially hazardous asteroid", but NASA believes that it does not pose a threat in the near future.
READ MORE: NASA OSIRIS-REx Mission Discovers Water in Clay Deposits on Asteroid
Scientists note that the 2003 SD220 asteroid looks like a hippopotamus swimming in a river. NASA has called the asteroid "holiday" because it appeared shortly before Christmas.
The asteroid 2003 SD220 was discovered on 29 September 2003, by astronomers at the Lowell Observatory Near-Earth-Object Search (LONEOS) in Flagstaff, Arizona.
READ MORE: NASA's InSight Mars Lander Starts Work, Sends Selfie (PHOTOS)
All comments
Show new comments (0)