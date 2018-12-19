Elon Musk Showcases Long-Awaited Innovative Tunnel in LA (VIDEO)

According to the billionaire, cars can speed up to 150mph during a ride inside the tunnel. However, guests at demo rides were testing the tunnel in a Tesla Model S at 40mph.

Elon Musk has disclosed his latest innovation — an underground tunnel for automobiles that seeks to tackle traffic congestion in Los Angeles.

The new tunnel has been called the O'Leary Station by Musk's Boring Company, and it features a wall-less lift, which lowers the electric cars 30ft below the surface.

WATCH: @elonmusk complained about “soul-destroying” traffic in LA — so he created a tunnel (eventually there will be a network of tunnels layered underground). Here’s a demo pic.twitter.com/veBElnZr40 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) 19 декабря 2018 г.

​Describing the innovation, Musk said that it was 'a eureka moment,' and it was going to work 'damn well.'

Initially, the tunnel was designed to be used by car drivers; however, Musk later made the project more ambitions and revealed that the tunnel would also be used for pedestrians and cyclists.