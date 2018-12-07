Elon Musk's Spoiler: ‘More Than a Tunnel Opening' in Los Angeles

Earlier Elon Musk revealed his plans regarding the construction of a 17-mile underground tunnel in LA. It faced legal troubles with some community groups that had sued the city over Musk's plans. Instead Musk's Boring Company announced that it is up to build a shorter test tunnel to the Los Angeles Dodgers' baseball stadium.

Elon Musk announced that the opening ceremony for the underground tunnel in Los Angeles would take place on December 18. Initially, the tunnel's opening was to take place on December 10.

Boring Company product launch on Dec 18. More than a tunnel opening. Will include modded but fully road legal autonomous transport cars & ground to tunnel car elevators. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 7 декабря 2018 г.​

Musk's tweet led to heated discussions concerning his activities, making his subscribers to debate how the tunnel's technologies could be applied on Mars.

Elon is all about settling humans on Mars, and I think there is a subtle prediction implicit in that. In order to get to Mars, you have to have Rockets. So Ariza will be traded to Houston. — Kevin Sprague (@Kevin_D_Sprague) 7 декабря 2018 г.​

The funny thing. Elon got the tech. Best suited for mars in 2 areas. Tunnels, rockets go hand in hand on mars. Best way to get solid liveable space aswell as radiation proof is to go under ground. — Tagert (@Tagert3) 7 декабря 2018 г.

​The tunnel is expected to transport passengers and Tesla cars on autonomously driven electric platforms called "skates", which are expected to travel at 125-150 mph (193-241 km per hour). The electric skates will reportedly be able to transport between eight and 16 people.

Musk previously shared videos from a construction site, with the signature "Boring breakthrough".

​In 2017 Tesla CEO Elon Musk, speaking at TED Talks, unveiled the details of the planned underground LA tunnel. During the talk, Musk showed a visualisation of the project, explaining that the underground network would include around 30 layers of tunnels.

