Register
17:44 GMT +314 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Harmony, a lifelike sex doll

    Sex Dolls May Be Hacked to Record Users' Erotic Games - Reports

    © Photo: YouTube / Brick Dollbanger
    Tech
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    While the danger of sexbots developing minds of their own, Westworld-style, sounds a bit too far-fetched, at least for now, the odds are that hacking gurus will jump at a chance to unlawfully profit from the growing industry.

    Hackers could easily access and subsequently use personal data about  people’s relationships with their sex robots as the technology behind them makes huge leaps forward, The Sun cited Tim Mackey, senior technical specialist at software and computer chip firm Synopsys, as saying, adding that “security has not kept pace”.

    "Activity with the robot could be stolen by hackers, just as activity with certain brands of smart sex toys has been compromised before”, Mackey noted, adding that the compiled “relationship profile” could further be exploited for blackmailing purposes by cyber criminals threatening to post rough sex games online unless a hefty ransom is paid.

    The IT specialist expressed certainty that sexbots are likely to soon boast such incorporated equipment as cameras, microphones, and speakers  (if they are not already there) to facilitate intimate relationships, especially if partners live a long distance away from each other. And these, while being perfectly common today, carry risks, as techniques to hack them are already increasingly in use. 

    READ MORE: Rise of Sexterminators: Consensual Robot Brothel Fails to Get Financial Backing

    Mackey went on to give a couple of golden tips on how to avoid being targeted in possible sextortion schemes: he urged to set a password instead of relying on the default one, as well as changing the credentials should users split up with their partners for fear of the latter being aware of some sensitive data.

    Earlier, experts warned about sex robots rising up one day and killing their owners if hackers get inside their heads, which many agreed is a probable scenario. According to an academic from Deakin University, Australia, as cited by Fox News, hackers may have full control of the connections, arms, legs and “attached tools like in some cases knives or welding devices”.

    Still from Terminator Salvation: The Future Begins.
    © Photo : Sony Pictures Releasing CIS
    'Autonomous Warrior': UK Army Conducts its Largest Test of Battlefield Robots

    The sex doll industry is now growing at an incredible pace, largely due to the efforts of Chinese and American sexbot businesses, each one trying to find its own niche in the nascent market. Craving for positive social change, manufacturers have recently announced a goal of creating a truly sentient sexbot who would feel genuine pain and love, with one up-and-coming firm even aiming to devise a silicone lover that would need to be asked for consent, before engaging in an erotic act.

    Related:

    US to See First Sex Doll Brothel That Will 'Brainwash' Men to Get Consent
    Hong Kong's First Sex Doll Brothel Shut Down After Police Raid – Report
    Sex Doll Service Offers to Make Silicone Replicas of Dead Lovers
    Tags:
    hacking, social, relationship, toys, sex, sex doll, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse