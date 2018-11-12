Register
21:17 GMT +312 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook hand

    Twitter Enraged Over Reports Facebook Exec Was Ousted for Pro-Trump Views

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The reports couldn’t go unnoticed online, especially after tech titans, Facebook among others, came under a barrage of criticism due to what Internet users referred to as blatant politicization and pro-Democrat bias. Yet, a technology specialist, who has given his take to Sputnik, believes it is only “human” that some kind of lobbying has evolved.

    According to a fresh report in The Wall Street Journal, Facebook’s former top executive, who was ousted from the company, may have been sacked due to his support for Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign.

    The newspaper cited Palmer Luckey as saying that his donation back in September 2016 to Nimble America, a group that sponsored ads attacking Hillary Clinton, the then Democratic presidential candidate, sparked fury within “liberal” Facebook. This reportedly led to him being pushed out of the company’s management six months later.

    A Facebook logo
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Facebook Account Bans Before Midterms Stoke ‘Low-Grade Paranoia’

    Separately, the WSJ reported, citing internal emails and sources familiar with the case, that Zuckerberg had pressured Luckey ahead of the presidential race to publicly root for Gary Johnson, the libertarian nominee at the time. Facebook is among an array of tech companies that has been lambasted recently over its perceived liberal bias, with a fair bit of criticism being voiced earlier by President Trump himself.

    He tweeted in August that social media companies were "totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices," and others seem to share that point of view.

    Meanwhile, a Facebook spokeswoman told the WSJ in a statement that the departure of Luckey wasn't due to his political views.

    “We can say unequivocally that Palmer’s departure was not due to his political views. We’re grateful for Palmer’s contributions to Oculus, and we’re glad he continues to actively support the VR industry," the spokeswoman said, referring to the former executive’s sale of Oculus, a virtual reality firm, to Facebook for over $2 billion.

    Luckey told the WSJ that his brainchild is still the most promising in the industry, and that he wishes them all possible success.

    Twitter users, however, seem to be more inclined to side with Luckey, dismissing Facebook’s excuses. One claimed it is a totally “unAmerican” approach.

    Ironic comments also arrived, with people this way or another confirming tech giants’ political bias.

    One even called for “collectively firing Facebook:”

    Others suggested that the approach is short-sighted and biased with regard to one of the two parties, with parties to the conflict “picking and choosing when a law is applied.” “That was wrong. We all look the other way if our party is wrong,” one Twitterian stated.

    The issue of double standards was naturally chewed over by many:

    Cambridge Analytica Effect: “Probably Zuckerberg Was Looking with Increasing Interest at Politics?”

    Pierluigi Paganini, the chief technology officer at CSE Cybsec Enterprise, a member of the ENISA (European Union Agency for Network and Information Security, has offered his take on the issue. He has expressed certainty that the tech giant is “still facing the effects of the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal,” so that it is not totally ruled out that Luckey was indeed fired due to his backing of Trump.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS / John MacDougall
    Franco-German Accord Brewing to Make Apple, Facebook & Google Pay Amid US Fury

    “Anyway, at the time, it is impossible to establish the real reason behind the dismissal. If you ask my personal opinion, I believe that there is a huge story that was still untold, and probably we will never know it,” Paganini noted.

    He suggested that it could have been nothing more than a profit-driven move made by the company’s management out of fear to lose the liberal reputation, since Facebook is a private business, largely “driven by money.”

    “Likely the decision to fire Palmer Luckey was influenced by the fear of Facebook of possible consequences on its reputation, the image of a company that always endorsed freedom of speech and that built its business on this,” the ENISA member said, adding that whatever the public opinion, companies are run by humans with their own political views and agendas, and Mark Zuckerberg could be no exception:

    “Another aspect to consider is that probably Zuckerberg was looking with increasing interest at the politics, and the Cambridge Analytica scandal temporarily halted its politic [sic] ambitions.”

    Related:

    After Neocon Think Tank, Facebook Partnered, Reporters Started Getting Censored
    GOP Candidate’s Facebook Account Disabled Days Before Election
    One Million Users in Europe Leave Facebook in 3 months After Data Breach Scandal
    Facebook Removes Proud Boys Accounts
    Tags:
    tech giant, politics, Political Views, political bias, job, sack, fire, Facebook, Palmer Luckey, Zuckerberg, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse