Russian Industry Minister Reveals Features of New Luxury Aurus Motorcycle

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Aurus vehicles, also known as the Kortezh project, are already used by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Federal Protective Service, charged with the protection of Russian high-ranking state officials.

The vehicles under the Russian luxury brand Aurus are expected to become available for open sales in the beginning of 2019. The Aurus cars and bikes will be reportedly available for sale in Asia and in the Middle East in 2020. Retail prices are expected to start at 10 million rubles ($147,000).

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik that the motorcycle Aurus will be fully electric, while its exterior will match the design of the luxury brand's main lineup.

"I can say that we are working on this issue [the Aurus motorcycle]. It's on our agenda, but this is definitely not the highest priority, because our main task is to finish all the work on that model line, for which we originally undertook — it's a sedan, limousine, minivan and a SUV. The motorcycle will be fully electric. But its exterior will be inscribed in the Aurus lineup, "Manturov said.

In May, CEO of the Rostec state corporation Sergey Chemezov said that Russia could start producing Aurus motorbikes in 2019 at the earliest.

The Kortezh project is carried out by the Russian central automotive institute in collaboration with Sollers company. According to Sollers Director General Vadim Shvetsov, only 50 to 70 cars will be sold in 2019.

