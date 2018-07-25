Register
00:19 GMT +326 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Twitter

    Twitter Accounts of Prominent US Republican Leaders ‘Shadow Banned’

    CC0 / Pixabay / Unsplash
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Twitter is limiting the ability of users to search for prominent Republicans, a practice known as “shadow banning,” an exclusive report by Vice revealed Wednesday.

    Twitter has long denied that it engages in the practice of shadow banning, although it admitted in a May 15 blog post that it does take measures to combat "troll-like behaviors that distort and detract from the public conversation."

    Twitter
    CC0 / Pixabay / Unsplash
    Twitter Blocks 70Mln Accounts Over Alleged Fake Content Spreading – Reports

    "Some of these accounts and Tweets [engaging in troll-like behavior] violate our policies, and, in those cases, we take action on them. Others don't but are behaving in ways that distort the conversation," Twitter noted in May.

    However, it's unclear what the accounts of prominent Republican Party members like party chair Ronna McDaniel; Republican Congressmen Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes and Matt Gaetz; or Donald Trump Jr's spokesperson Andrew Surabian have done to incur the wrath of Twitter's anti-troll crusade.

    If you search for any of them, their names will no longer auto-populate in the drop-down search box, Vice reported. However, you can still find them if you do a full search, which is somewhat more cumbersome, and the accounts will auto-populate if you already follow the person in question.

    Further, the social media platform doesn't seem to be doing the same to prominent Democratic Party members. Vice noted that liberal parallels to those affected, such as Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez, have not been shadow banned, nor have any of the 78 members of the Progressive Caucus.

    Demanding answers, Vice emailed screenshots of the empty drop-down menus to Twitter, illustrating the problem.

    A Twitter spokesperson said, "We are aware that some accounts are not automatically populating in our search box and shipping a change to address this."

    "The notion that social media companies would suppress certain political points of view should concern every American," McDaniel told Vice News in a statement. "Twitter owes the public answers to what's really going on."

    YouTube’s global head of public policy and government relations Juniper Downs grimaces during questioning from Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX).
    © Screenshot / C-Span
    Social Media Giants Can’t Say if Any Country Besides Russia Meddled on Their Sites (VIDEO)

    A spokesperson for Gaetz suggested to Vice that the representative's account being censored may be retaliation for his "heated exchange with Twitter senior executives before the House Judiciary Committee." In that interrogation last week, leaders of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube proved unable to justify their claims that Russia (or any other country) had used their platforms to meddle in the 2016 US presidential elections or were continuing to do so, Sputnik reported.

    Gaetz, of course, is someone who has crusaded against the independence of media in his own way, including introducing the The Foreign Agents Registration Modernization and Enforcement Act in June 2017, which targeted alternative media sources such as RT and Sputnik by proposing to give the US Department of Justice "the increased investigative authority to identify and prosecute entities that seek to unlawfully influence the political process." Both news agencies were subsequently required to register as foreign agents under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

    Although Twitter officials maintain that "we do not shadowban," as they told Breitbart Wednesday, footage secretly recorded by Project Veritas in January caught a slew of Twitter employees admitting the practice was widespread, Sputnik reported at the time.

    This only highlights growing concerns that Twitter's partisan behavior is reaching editorial levels, turning the social media platform into a publisher.

    "Helping to determine credible voices per topic in real-time is extremely challenging," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted July 21, "but believe it's possible. Mix of algos and network."

    ​Changing algorithms to determine which news and opinions people see according to a vague definition of "credible" sure sounds a lot like editing.

    When this article went to publication, Twitter had not responded to Sputnik's request for comment.

    Related:

    'War Criminals United': Twitter Riled by Clinton, Albright, Powell TV Appearance
    Twitter Praises Swedish Woman Who Stopped Afghan Man’s Deportation
    Social Media Giants Can’t Say if Anyone Besides Russia 'Meddled' (VIDEO)
    40 Percent of Social Media Users Delete Accounts Over Privacy Concerns
    Twitter Users in Panic as Social Media Up and Down for Unknown Reasons
    Tags:
    retaliation, freedom of speech, troll, partisans, exclusive, tweets, Congressmen, GOP, internet censorship, censorship, ban, Twitter, Jack Dorsey, Mark Meadows, Devin Nunes, Tom Perez, Matt Gaetz
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse